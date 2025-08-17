Mark Hamill, the Star Wars Icon, revealed that he thought about moving to England after Trump got elected again in the 2024 elections. He wanted to move to London or Ireland with his wife.

He has openly been a Trump’s critic for several years and wasn’t thrilled about him running in the elections again. The two have three kids together and thought about going to the UK even before the election when Biden’s term ended.

He has been a Biden supporter and considered leaving everything behind because of the current U.S. President. However, he stated that his wife, Marilou York, convinced him to stay in the US. He stated she is clever and took a week to answer him.

Mark Hamill Told Wife to Choose Between Moving to London or Ireland After Donald Trump’s Reelectionhttps://t.co/ymLcvChcVP pic.twitter.com/k0euM45uzH — Dennis Koch (@DennisKoch10) August 17, 2025



Then she told him that Trump cannot force him out of his own country, which he has lived in for decades. So they did not leave. Hamill is still hopeful for the country and believes there are honest, decent people in the US.

He believes there are people apart from the MAGA crowd. if it wasn’t for his belief he would have moved to England. So far he has been appalled by the POTUS’ turmoil and actions ever since he came into power. He called his moves to be bullying and incompetent.

He’s looking at the situation like a sprawling political novel to stay sane. He’s choosing dark humor to cope with it all. The Star Wars actor stated it’s been entertaining in a way, and to witness how it can be the end. He discussed how the US status has been crippled and won’t recover for decades.

President Trump announces his ’24 Presidential run. He is a complete and total embarrassment! pic.twitter.com/OlnA2qdKC4 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) November 16, 2022



Many stars claimed their desire to leave the US after Trump got re-elected. But they have not done so yet. Only a few have been able to make it possible. Last month, Ellen DeGeneres confirmed that her move was permanent.

Ellen went to the UK for a short time but decided to stay there after finding a performing home to live with her wife. They are enjoying the country life now with animals and fresh air. She also appreciated the people.