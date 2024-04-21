This Heartbreaking Reason is Why a Teenage Ivanka Trump Really Got Into Modeling

As it just so turned out, Ivanka Trump apparently sought refuge from her boarding school life through modeling when she was a teen. Despite her privileged upbringing, which included attending the prestigious Choate Rosemary Hall, she felt suffocated in that environment. "I just wanted to get the hell out of Wallingford," she revealed, even though her older brother found the boarding school to be a relief, as per Town and Country magazine. At the age of 14, she managed to escape the place by venturing into the modeling world.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sylvain Gaboury

To do so, she had to initially negotiate a deal with her parents, who allowed her to model as long as she secured permission from the school, attended all of her classes, and kept her grades up. The school was, however, more difficult to convince. "I used precedent to my advantage and got what I wanted," she said in her book, according to The Guardian. "They'd granted similar leave to a student who was training to be an Olympic skier."

Subsequently, after signing with Elite Model Management, she co-hosted the Miss Teen USA 1997 pageant, walked the Thierry Mugler runway, appeared in Tommy Hilfiger commercials, appeared on the cover of Seventeen in 1997, and had a spread in Elle. In other words, she had clearly found some success in this industry. However, ten years later, she detailed to Marie Claire that it wasn't her cup of tea either.

"It’s as ruthless an industry as real estate – the people you meet in that business are just as fricking tough," Trump stated. Furthermore, according to her book, during her second assignment—a Tommy Hilfiger campaign—she realized that "models were the meanest, cattiest, bitchiest girls on the planet…entitled, unsupervised, undereducated, pampered teenagers whose every success came as the direct result of someone else’s disappointment."

vera wang, jackie kennedy, and unfortunately ivanka trump (but she was asked to leave after she kept skipping school for modeling). fun fact: ivanka also flashed the hot dog vendor across the street from the library window! — alana thru the looking glass🌈❤️‍🔥🌌 (@brainzapgirl) October 28, 2020

Her decision to stay away from the limelight could also have likely been attributed to her mother, Ivana Trump, who put her kids in boarding schools to avoid the public scrutiny that followed her chaotic and highly publicized divorce from Donald Trump. Ivanka stated in her book The Trump Card that she never held her father accountable for the mayhem. Instead, the divorce, she admitted, brought her closer to her father. "Not because I was taking his side, but because I could no longer take him for granted," she added. Ivanka later enrolled at Wallingford, Connecticut's esteemed Choate Rosemary Hall. But, as stated above, it was a decision she didn't relish in the long term.

