Taylor Swift Once Confessed Her 'Musical Crush' to Ellen—Moments Before He Made a Surprise Appearance

In the glimmering realm of celebrities, sometimes even stars can’t resist being star-struck by their fellow icons. Such was the case when Taylor Swift, a rising pop sensation, openly declared Justin Timberlake as her ‘musical crush’ during a surprise appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2008. This heartwarming revelation highlighted the beginning of a series of heartwarming interactions between the two music powerhouses.

Swift’s admiration for Timberlake was visible during that iconic moment on Ellen’s show. The young singer was promoting her second album, Fearless, and couldn’t contain her excitement when Timberlake made a surprise appearance at Ellen’s behest. Hugging him with genuine enthusiasm, Swift’s fangirl moment was imprinted in the hearts of Swifties.

As time passed, the camaraderie between Swift and Timberlake grew beyond that initial onscreen meet-cute. In 2015, at the iHeart Radio Awards, where Swift received the Best Lyrics award for Blank Space, Timberlake playfully joined her in an on-stage performance, and she was hilariously freaked out. "I'm Justin Timberlake's biggest fan. I know all his songs," Swift exclaimed. Their chemistry was evident, portraying a friendship that extended beyond the confines of the music industry. The duo continued to share memorable moments, debunking any rumors of a romantic relationship.

Timberlake, accompanied by Jay-Z, visited Swift’s Manhattan home in 2014, underscoring their bond. Swift, surrounded by celebrity friends, including Timberlake, also celebrated her 25th birthday in style, highlighting a genuine camaraderie. The friendship escalated in 2017 at the MTV Video Music Awards, where a candid conversation between Swift and Timberlake stole the limelight. The pictures captured the essence of their close friendship, dispelling any rumors and confirming a pure platonic friendship.

As reported by TheThings, beyond the glitter of award shows, both artists publicly supported each other’s careers. Swift invited Timberlake to join her on stage during her 1989 tour in 2015, performing his hit Mirrors. She asserted, "He's been a great friend to me, and he will be remembered as one of the greatest musicians of our generation..." Swift also gushed, "Okay, so I'm obsessed with his music. You're obsessed with his music. There's no one who's not. It's like the one thing in the world that everyone has in common."

The appreciation was mutual, with Timberlake presenting Swift with the Best Tour award at the iHeart Radio Awards in 2016. His heartwarming words celebrated Swift’s achievements and personality, earning him the title of Swift’s 'hero' and 'all-time fav.' The affection continued on social media, where Swift expressed her gratitude to Timberlake, acknowledging his unwavering support. Their friendship showcased a genuine connection that transcended the boundaries of their respective careers.

In a world often fueled by speculation and gossip, Swift and Timberlake demonstrated that a shared passion for music and mutual respect could form the foundation of a lasting friendship. Their journey from an onscreen crush revelation to heartfelt onstage collaborations is a testament to the authenticity of their bond in the glamorous, and sometimes tumultuous, realm of the entertainment industry.

This article originally appeared 11 months ago.