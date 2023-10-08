1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has been deeply appreciated by fans for losing an astonishing amount of weight in recent months due to her weight loss journey. When it comes to her love life, she was romantically involved with Caleb Willingham before his death earlier this year. Before his sad demise, Willingham often encouraged Slaton to lose weight, but there was another ex-boyfriend of hers who didn’t want his significant other to drop any more than 300 lbs.

As per a 2021 article by Daily Mail, Slaton’s ex-boyfriend Phillip Redmond who she met online, warned his then-girlfriend against dropping below 300 lbs. And in that in the event that she did, he would dump her. Back then, Slaton weighed 631 lbs, and in an episode of the show, she confessed to being romantically involved with Redmond. As the episode progressed, she also claimed that he was going to travel all the way from Nevada in Las Vegas to Kentucky just to meet her and understand her better.

The two seemed to have enjoyed each other's company. In a confessional, Slaton said, “He actually came to meet me recently. Meeting Phillip for the first time, I mean, it was great!” She continued to add in elation, “Like, he makes me happy. And I can honestly say this is happiness. We had a great weekend, talking and hanging out.” According to the reality star who had come out as pansexual, the former couple “were vibing” and she saw a potential long life with Redmond.

Although they reportedly shared a beautiful weekend together and gelled along well, her brother Chris had some concerns of his own after he came across her then-beau’s social media account and posts made from them.

Chris noted that Redmond allegedly had an affinity towards “bigger girls” and that if “his woman dropped below 300 lbs” he’d hit the breaks on his relationship. In an old video on his social media account, he said, “Anything under 300lbs is disrespectful and if I married you at 450 and you get down to 299 just know I am out, see ya.”

Even though Slaton did come across this video, it seemingly didn’t bother her as much, in fact, she believed that he was encouraging her in his own way to live healthy. “Yes he does have a persona on the internet, but it doesn’t define who he is,” she said in the episode. Slaton further explained that it was possibly just his “preference” and that “he’s a supporter” and was more than aware of her situation at that point. She concluded by saying, “He’s all for me losing weight and getting healthier. No, he doesn’t want me to get under 300 and I’m fine with that.”

