This $29 ‘Tourist Trap’ Sandwich is Going Viral—Delicious or Delusional?

In the world of sandwiches, there’s a fine line between indulgence and excess, and it seems one viral New York sandwich is forcing the internet to pick a side.

Katz’s Delicatessen, the legendary New York City deli immortalized by the famous “I’ll have what she’s having” scene in When Harry Met Sally, is once again at the center of a heated online debate. And no, it’s not about what’s in the sandwich; it’s about how much it costs.

“The $27 pastrami sandwich from Katz’s Deli, New York City,” one recent tweet read, mistakenly lowballing the actual price. “The incredibly flavorful meat is carved right when you order it and the sandwich is pretty big.”

That might sound like a carnivore’s dream, but plenty of people weren’t buying it. Literally!

The $27 pastrami sandwich from Katz’s Deli, New York City. The incredibly flavorful meat is carved right when you order it and the sandwich is pretty big. [🥪 katzsdeli]pic.twitter.com/Ar7XXr3PcX — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 9, 2025

“$27 for a pastrami sandwich? I don’t care how big it is,” one X (formerly Twitter) user scoffed. Another said, “My goodness gracious!”

And one particularly sassy commenter joked, “$27? That pastrami better whisper sweet nothings in my ear.” Another user said, “Enough meat to feed a lion.”

Another comment read, “I rather pay $27 for that than $18 for an awful subway sub.”

According to Katz’s official menu, the iconic sandwich now actually costs $28.95. And if you’re picky about your pastrami, it’ll cost you extra; $3 for lean, $5 for extra lean (which Katz’s cheekily labels “aka dry”). Want to switch out the rye for club bread? That’s another dollar. Swiss cheese or sauerkraut? A buck each.

Tomato will cost you 60 cents. And if you’re daring enough to ask for mayo, be warned. Katz’s includes a cheeky disclaimer: “Ask for mayo at your own peril.”

Prices at Katz’s have been climbing steadily. In 2023, the same sandwich was priced at $27.45, already $1.50 higher than the year before.

A NYC classic for a reason! — Shawn Chauhan (@shawnchauhan1) April 9, 2025

Over on Instagram, where Katz’s frequently posts mouthwatering videos of sandwiches being built to perfection, the conversation remains just as split.

“This place is a tourist trap. You have to spend an hour to get a $30 sandwich. No thank you even though it’s delicious,” one critic wrote. Another questioned, “Is that how you justify 30$ price of a sandwich?”

But fans of the legendary deli were quick to defend it.

“If this is a tourist trap, locals haven’t gotten the message over the last 100 years,” one loyal customer clapped back. Another user wrote, “The best sandwich worth every dollar!”

On Reddit, the debate over the price tag flared up again after the sandwich made another viral appearance.

“Have you had a Katz’s sandwich? For what you get, it’s a fair price: huge sandwich with at least a pound of some of the best pastrami on the planet, hand sliced, served in Manhattan,” a user argued.

“$28 or so for 1/3lb house made pastrami hand cut to order isn’t insane. People just associate delis with super cheap food,” said another. Another user said, “Y’all are silly. It’s the most well known pastrami sandwich in the f—— world, of course it’s not going to be the cheapest too smh.”

One more opinion read, “Although $25, my husband and I easily split it and it was the best pastrami I’ve ever had. I would definitely pay it again.”

And one commenter summed it up bluntly. “This is enough to feed three people, or two with large appetites. No issue with price. If it’s too much, eat elsewhere.”

Pastrami on rye from Katz deli. $25 sandwich, worth every penny pic.twitter.com/dduMTXI1R2 — Sandwich Recipes (@sandwichrecipez) May 2, 2022

Love it or hate it, the pastrami sandwich from Katz’s has people talking, and that’s a bite New York can still take pride in!

The sandwich debate brings out a bigger question about food pricing today. As spots like Katz’s try to balance tradition with rising costs, people are split. Some are happy to pay for the experience, others think it’s just too much. Experts say things like nostalgia, location, and the “famous factor” often influence what people are willing to spend.

Katz’s Deli has yet to respond to the online stir, but sandwich lovers on both sides of the price debate are chewing on it regardless.