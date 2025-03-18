What Does Kate Middleton Eat Everyday? Her Special Diet Never Includes THESE Food Items

Are you a fan of the royal family or Kate Middleton in particular? Well, if yes, then you must be keen to stay updated about her recent whereabouts after the news of her cancer being in remission was confirmed, as well as her refined fashion outfits, including some exclusive pieces that dominated the fashion world the moment she wore them.

Since becoming a member of the British Royal Family, Kate Middleton’s lifestyle has sparked curiosity and dominated headlines. While several aspects of Middleton’s lifestyle have been covered, little is known about her dietary preferences. What does Princess Katherine eat to retain that evergreen glow on her face? And what foods does she avoid that could harm her skin and body? Let’s find out.

According to a report, the royal family has some of the finest chefs and cuisines in the world. However, Kate is known to be a simple eater who is strict about her health and fitness. Middleton eats a lot of lean proteins, vegetables, and healthy fats while excluding large amounts of carbohydrates and dairy (milk, cheese, etc).

According to insiders, she drinks smoothies twice a day containing spirulina, kale, matcha (a finely ground green tea powder), spinach, lettuce, cilantro, and blueberries. For lunch, Kate Middleton enjoys healthy meals such as watermelon salad, tabbouleh, ceviche, gazpacho, and sushi, often opting for vegetarian or low-meat dishes.

Kate also likes roast chicken, which is also Prince William’s favorite, and curry and pasta dishes at dinner. Furthermore, other reports reveal that as a royal family member, two specific food items are a complete no-no for them. Royals believe that one of these is because consuming this can cause food poisoning, and the second is due to King Charles’s personal choice.

What might they be? The Royal Family generally avoids onions and garlic. Former Royal chef John Higgins explained that garlic seems to be avoided to prevent bad breath at events. Queen Camilla also confirmed this during a 2018 appearance on MasterChef Australia, saying that garlic is a “no-no.”

Another food the royals avoid is shellfish, especially during overseas travel or events. Kate also refrains from eating any seafood when she’s under royal protocol and mostly follows the Duncan diet mentioned above. In addition, King Charles hates foie gras.

This extravagance dish, made from the liver of a goose or duck, is banned due to concerns over its production process and the possibility that it might result from a liver disease known as hepatic steatosis. Therefore, King Charles, who is fond of animals, has banned serving this dish in the palace.

Meanwhile, it’s not all hard work and play for Kate, who, like us, occasionally loves to snack on popcorn, raw fruit, goji berries, and olives. Middleton, who has just recovered from a prolonged illness, prefers a balanced diet for her well-being and nutrition.