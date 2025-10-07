Think Donald Trump Looks Old? His Flamboyant Playboy Cover and Flirty Throwback Interview Say Otherwise

Ever since President Donald Trump returned to the White House for his second term in 2025, the media has written extensively about him, almost as if the tabloids can’t survive without covering one of the world’s most talked-about figures. Who knew that the once struggling real estate dreamer who stemmed from a family that worked hard and made their names from scratch, would serve his second term as the President of the United States one day?

At 79 years old, despite constant mockery, he continues to carry out his duties as head of state. He has made many mistakes, but the level of media scrutiny he faces is relentless. Whether it’s for good or bad is hard to decide, especially given the political scenario in America and Trump’s erratic way of making policies for the country, which are all at a big question mark.

As per The Irish Star, out of everything the media has written about Trump, frequent remarks calling him old, unwell, and erratic remain the most common. However, a thrift store shopper was taken by surprise after stumbling upon a vintage Playboy magazine featuring Donald Trump on the cover.

Playboy Cover Girls DONALD TRUMP RARE pic.twitter.com/s7QXInkDwq — Udda Boktips, PhD (@udda_boktips) May 27, 2024

The unexpected discovery, found in a charity shop, quickly caught attention online. The buyer shared a photo of the March 1990 issue, describing the Trump interview inside as a “truly wild read.”

The magazine includes a feature-length interview with Trump, then a 43-year-old billionaire businessman, alongside articles on topics such as racism in rock music, tech trends, 1990 car models, and Playboy’s international Playmates. Donald Trump was featured in formal attire: a white shirt, black bowtie, black slacks, and subtle Playboy cufflinks, looking flamboyant and dashing. He was on the cover with a smiling woman gazing up at him.

The article was titled Playboy Interview: Donald Trump. It explored Trump’s views on deal-making, ego, personal relationships, and what success really meant to him.

“I don’t have to answer that. I never speak about my wife, which is one of the advantages of not being a politician. My marriage is and should be a personal thing.” For the record, Donald Trump has been married three times. First to Ivana Trump, then to Marla Maples, and now First Lady Melania Trump.

In addition, the then-real estate mogul shared his thoughts on flirting: “I think any man enjoys flirtations. If he said he didn’t, he’d be lying—or he’d be a politician trying to get four extra votes. Especially at a certain level of success, people like being well received,” he added.

Playboy has long been a prominent men’s lifestyle and entertainment magazine covering sports, fashion, politics, and culture — alongside its adult section. Founded in 1953, with the famous rabbit symbol and font, many celebrities and successful figures have posed for the magazine.

In the interview that Donald Trump was featured in, he spoke about his dream job and said, “I’ve always thought the ultimate job for me would have been running MGM in the 1930s and ’40s. That era had incredible glamour and control—that’s all gone now.”

Who knew he would hold a bigger position in 2025? The thrift-store shopper bought the magazine for just $1.50, noting that similar copies often sell online for $100 to $150. The decades-old magazine offers the perfect dose of nostalgia for readers revisiting Trump’s early public image in 2025.

