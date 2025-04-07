“They’re Not the Same Anymore”—Kids of Trump Supporters Share How Their Families Have Changed Forever!

In recent times politics has become much more divisive than ever. Families across the United States are breaking apart as a result of political differences. A baffling number of people are continuing to support President Donald Trump.

Well one Reddit user u/The_Everything_B_Mod asked a very interesting question, “Has anyone felt they’ve lost their parents to the cult of Trump?” Social media is constantly seeing people disagreeing over their political choices, however currently it’s more than just a healthy debate.

When the Reddit user asked this question, sadly, there were far too many responses. So here are some of the most heartbreaking experiences people shared on Reddit:

1. “My dad. It’s terrible — he’s not the man who raised us anymore. It’s ruined our family, and nobody wants to get together for holidays since it devolves into him calling us ‘Dumbacrats’. I’m convinced these people will need reprogramming after Trump is gone. They’re living in fear of everything. They’re ignoring logic and common sense. Fox News is on ALL day, so there’s no chance of him coming to that conclusion himself.”

—u/jackieat_home

2. “I can’t believe that these formerly caring and open-minded people fell for a moron like Trump and are willing to accept all of the conspiracy theories, racism, corruption, and hatred he brings. We don’t share the same moral base, and I doubt I will ever respect them again. I was really shocked to discover that about a decade ago.”

The really wild thing is that the user’s parents were extremely comfortable in retirement, travelled often internationally, and have done extremely well under the previous administration, yet they thought the country had gone to hell. “Well, you know what they don’t have in their retirement? Time with their children and grandchildren. They’d rather feed their outrage addiction,” adds the user.

—u/HoldMyDomeFoam

Children ripped away from their parents under Trump speak out for the first time: “I suffered a lot of trauma… I go to a therapist, but I still have the fear of Trump being reelected… I don’t want other kids to go through what I did” pic.twitter.com/O5YTsZfBLs — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 16, 2024

3. “Just my dad. He’s lost his mind to that dumb fuckery. I guess anyone prone to bigotry is a perfect fit for that, though. What really sucks is how much it was amplified. Trumpism gave them the courage and platform to do it. Does that make Trump better or worse? I really can’t say. Fuck ’em for thinking they know the only one and true way for everyone.”

—u/youshouldn-ofdunthat

4. “I was so close to my folks, but now I see what type of people they are, and I cannot support the hate. Logical conversation is impossible as I tried that for a few years, but it just wore me down.”

—u/BoxmanBasso1

5. “I’ve lost family and 30-year friends. We can no longer converse about anything. The rift is not reparable. Sad, depressing, and just painful for this soul.”

—u/HockeyRules9186

6. “It goes against everything they ever taught us about right and wrong. So, everything else they ever taught us must be questioned. It completely upends our childhoods as we knew them, and it fucking hurts.”

This woman told her parents that she is cutting them out of her and her kids lives simply because they voted for Trump. “Take me out of the will.” “I never want you hear from you again.” “I don’t feel safe being in a relationship with you.” What would you like to say to… pic.twitter.com/CwcHkerbH2 — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) November 12, 2024

—u/Tasty-Introduction24

7. “I lost my dad. He’s not the man who raised me anymore. He’s become a bag of hatred and vitriol, and he treats us all like shit. I hope my mom divorces him once we all move out. There’s no love left in their marriage.”

—Anonymous

8. “Both my father and a near-father figure. I went from no- to limited-contact with both, though they at least calmed down with me, and we can have occasional chats. Everything is Obama’s/Clinton’s/Biden’s fault, or Walz as we are in Minnesota.”

—u/Muffinman_187

9. “My brother, SIL, and I had to mute my dad on Facebook because he spent three years being a Trump troll. My account got permanently banned; I made a new one and refuse to friend anyone who supports Trump, including my dad and uncle. Luckily, he doesn’t bring up this bullshit in regular convo for the most part, but he still does troll from time to time, like occasionally saying to my mom, ‘You’re just like a Democrat, you never take responsibility!’ I ignore him. Fuck that.”

—u/SynergyAdvaita