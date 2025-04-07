‘Trump Assassin Guy’ Sues for $100 Million After False Claims Destroy His Marriage!

Last year Donald Trump survived two assassination attempts and while there have been arrests regarding those attacks, one person, Vem Miller was wrongly accused of plotting one of those attempts. As a result of those false allegations, Vem claims that his life has turned into shambles and he has now filed a $100 million lawsuit against Chad Bianco, the Riverside County Sheriff.

Vem was arrested near a Trump rally in California’s Coachella Valley and he has now mentioned that Bianco’s public claims about his plots regarding Trump’s assassination has resulted in death threats and also harmed his family. The reason that Vem was thought to be a part of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was that a lot of firearms were found in his car. Last October, the law enforcement officials had found him to be carrying a shotgun, a high-capacity magazine, and a loaded handgun when his car was checked at a checkpoint before the Trump rally at Coachella Valley.

Vem was also accused of carrying driver’s licenses, counterfeit press passes, and passports, but he had denied these allegations. Talking about how the acquisition of being Trump’s killer affected his life, Vem said to Newsweek, “I went through a very messy divorce. There was a lot of tension and little contact with my children already. But following the Coachella Valley incident, the little contact I had has now gone away because I was dubbed this ‘assassin guy’.”

He further mentioned, “I categorically dispute every single thing Bianco has said about me. He was trying to character-assassinate me to gain national prominence for his governor run.” Given the fact that though he was accused of such a huge thing, no charges were made against him on the grounds of trying to assassinate Trump and other charges regarding carrying firearms were also dropped.

Following the incident, a joint statement was released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Secret Service, and the FBI, who mentioned that Donald Trump “was not in any danger” and “the incident did not impact protective operations” at the President’s rally.

In the lawsuit that Vem Miller has filed against Chad Bianco, he mentioned that he did what he felt he should do regarding the possession of the firearms when he reached the checkpoint, which was about a mile away from Trump’s rally stage.

Talking about his life and how an accusation of such a huge scale has impacted him, Miller said, “I’ve had a difficult time in all aspects of my life,” Miller confessed, and went on to say, “If you’re going to rent something or you’re going to date someone, do you choose the person who has 40 pages of controversy online, or do you choose somebody who doesn’t have that.”

Speaking on why it is important for him to go ahead with this lawsuit, Vem said, “This lawsuit really is about holding individuals like this accountable, because unfortunately, the Chad Bianco types in the United States are becoming the rule and not the exception.”

It now remains to be seen what outcome this lawsuit will bring and if Vem will be able to get his life back on track if the results go his way.