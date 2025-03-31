Is Donald Trump eyeing another term? His fast-paced rule has brought out diverse reactions from individuals. The majority attacked his administration with serious claims, like how he planned to pave a ruthless agenda to establish an authoritarian style of leadership in the country compared to the balanced style of democracy.

Many people are unhappy due to his erratic policies, radical and mean comments in the media, and much more. Regardless, reports claim that Donald Trump is still eyeing another term of governance. I’m not joking” about trying to serve a third term. Quoted Donald Trump. Meanwhile, If Trump chooses to run again, the Democrats might choose an equally strong contender who would have the capability to give him tough competition.

As per CTV News, In a discussion with NBC News from Mar-a-Lago, Trump told the correspondents, “I’ve had more people ask me to have a third term, which in a way is a fourth term because the 2020 election was totally rigged.” he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Presently, the 22nd Amendment of the American Constitution states that “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice.” This act was enacted in 1951 after former president Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected four times. However, Congressman Andy Ogles supports the 78-year-old president and believes that a possible modification might allow Donald Trump to run for a fourth term, which would make it 12 years at a stretch for him.

Thus, in the interview, as mentioned earlier, Trump clarified, “I don’t want to talk about a third term now because, no matter how you look at it, we have a long time to go.”

Whether Trump is serious about truly running for other terms remains uncertain. Still, hypothetically, if there’s any change in the 22nd Amendment and Trump is successful in being in power again, then the political divide within the country would deepen. Moreover, as per The Mirror, many Americans, including hardcore supporters of his ideologies, would also potentially get tired of his controversy, scandals, and constant media attention.

Furthermore, if Trump gets to run for another term owing to the Amendment change, then it would also potentially allow Bill Clinton and former president George W. Bush to rejoin the political scene. That’s not all; several people believe that Barack Obama would be the perfect candidate to give Trump a neck-to-neck competition and run for another term.

This report comes Despite Obama not expressing any desire to run for office again. Considering Barack Obama’s popularity in the US and his effortless image both as a politician and a family man (yes, that matters),

Hence, Trump’s wish for a comprehensive return to power could be seen as an overreach of authority. This could eventually lead to diminishing support for his campaign due to challenges in gaining a broader appeal and then an overall downfall.

What do you think? Would you want to see Donald Trump be the head of the state again? Until you decide on an answer, we’ll be right back with the latest news just for you.