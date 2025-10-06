‘They’re Just Picking Up Black and Brown People’— Pritzker Blames Trump’s ICE Crackdown

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has spoken against the Trump administration and Kristi Noem for sending federal agents to Chicago and turning it into a “war zone.” The raids and ICE terror in the city have increased, leaving Chicagoans in fear. The violence against the protestors is at an all-time high.

Pritzker stated, “They’re raiding neighborhoods where, instead of going after the bad guys, they’re just picking up people who are brown and Black and then checking their credentials.” he told CNN, “Are you a U.S. citizen? I don’t know about you, but I don’t carry around papers that say I’m a U.S. citizen. So you can imagine, people are getting detained, they’re getting arrested, U.S. citizens.”

Pritzker’s remarks on the situation come less than a week after hundreds of ICE agents raided homes of families in South Shore. They dragged 130 people outside at night and ransacked their homes.

Pritzker: He’s saying that Chicago is a war zone. None of that is true. They’re just making this up. And then what do they do? They fire tear gas and smoke grenades, and they make it look like it’s a war zone pic.twitter.com/RZbvehzMRm — Acyn (@Acyn) October 5, 2025

The brutality doesn’t end here! They zip-tied kids and elderly people and held them for hours. The raid has led to a nationwide backlash against ICE officials. They claimed the people in the building were gang members without any evidence.

So far, the Department of Children and Family Services is investigating what happened to the kids and the elderly. Even Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson responded to this attack and enforcement is “not about safety. It’s about deportation.”

He further added, “This is about the president of the United States of America and his kind that are looking to stoke and foment chaos and fear within our streets of cities across America. But we’re going to remain firm, and we’re going to fight back against this tyranny.” He also called Trump, “a double-minded man.”

The ICE agents also respond with violence when it comes to protests. They threw a congressional candidate to the ground, shot at the locals and arrested elected personnel for questioning about the shooting. They also resort to using pepper and tear gas spray. Recently, a CBS reporter was pepper-sprayed in her car while there were no protests going on.

ICE agents’ actions have been deliberate to deter crowds from protests. Pritzker reiterated, “Now they’re claiming they need 300 of Illinois’ National Guard. Well, we didn’t need them before they showed up. And what they ought to do is allow us to work with the FBI, ATF, DEA, who are civilian law enforcement and understand how to target and take out the bad guys.”

Ever since Trump announced national guard protection to ICE agents, there has been mayhem on the ground.” Portland is another ‘war-raved’ city where ICE is using a new technique to overpower people.

A post on X went viral where a federal agent is dragging a handcuffed person on a flatbed cart. The official handle of ICE proudly shared the video bragging about the scene, with a caption, “PORTLAND – Refuse to walk? We’ll Give You A Ride.”