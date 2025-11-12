‘They Should Never Have Targeted Me’: Nancy Mace Vows to Take GOP Official ‘Down in Flames’

Rep. Nancy Mace is once again in the spotlight, this time over a heated incident at a South Carolina airport that she claims has turned into a campaign of falsehoods. The Republican congresswoman is threatening to sue Charleston International Airport and American Airlines, accusing them of spreading lies about her actions during what witnesses described as a profanity-laden outburst.

In a series of early-morning posts, Mace stated that her lawsuit is “long” and “gnarly,” and she suggested that the consequences could reach beyond airport officials. “They should never have targeted me, should never have filed false incident reports and then leaked them,” she wrote on X. “This suit may bring South Carolina’s Attorney General down in flames with it, and several others.” She added, “Taking down the political class and political consultants will be one of the many highlights of my career.”

The conflict began late last month when Mace reportedly had a disagreement with Transportation Security Administration officers at Charleston International. According to a police report obtained by local media, she allegedly scolded officers after they did not meet her at the right vehicle and escort her through security. “She repeatedly stated we were ‘f—— incompetent,’ and ‘this is no way to treat a f—— U.S. Representative,’” one officer wrote. Mace has acknowledged using strong language but insists her frustration was warranted.

However, her account presents a different perspective. Mace argues that airport staff mishandled security procedures for members of Congress and leaked distorted information to portray her as unstable. She claims the “false” report was not only embarrassing but politically motivated, part of a smear campaign aimed at undermining her growing influence within the GOP. “No one should be targeted because of who they are or what they stand for,” she said in a local radio interview. “This was an abuse of process.”

This lawsuit against the airport and American Airlines is long. And it’s gnarly. They should never have targeted me, should never have filed false incident report(s) and then leak them… This suit may bring South Carolina’s Attorney General down in flames with it, and several… — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 12, 2025

The dispute intensified when Mace suggested that South Carolina’s Republican Attorney General, Alan Wilson, may have participated in what she described as a coordinated effort against her. Wilson’s office has chosen not to comment, but her suggestion has created political tension within the state party, which has been split over Mace’s unconventional approach.

At a press event in Charleston, Mace embraced the controversy, portraying herself as a fighter battling a corrupt establishment. “Did I drop an f-bomb? I hope I did,” she said. “Did I call them incompetent? If I didn’t, they earned it.” Her team argues that airport surveillance footage backs her claims, showing no aggressive behavior.

Not everyone agrees with her; Senator Tim Scott, a fellow Republican from South Carolina, publicly criticized her actions, calling the reports “deeply concerning.” “It’s never acceptable to berate police officers, airport staff, and TSA agents,” he said, defending Charleston’s airport police as “professional and respectful.”

For now, Mace remains resolute, she has pledged to file her defamation suit soon and claims the case will reveal a network of “political consultants” who underestimated her. Whether her claims stand up in court is uncertain, but this incident has already added another unpredictable chapter to her reputation as one of the most erratic figures in today’s Republican Party.