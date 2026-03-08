“They Have No Accuracy” — Donald Trump Blames Iran for Girls’ School Tragedy

United States President Donald Trump blamed Iran for the Feb. 28 tragedy involving a deadly strike on an all-girls’ elementary school, which resulted in at least 150 deaths.

Speaking with reporters on Air Force One on Saturday, Trump addressed the strike on the Shajarah Tayyebeh Girls’ School in southern Iran, which occurred during the first day of the United States and Israeli strikes on Iran. As of March 8, Iranian officials have said that at least 180 people — 168 students and 14 teachers — died. Other reports have suggested that the total was closer to 150.

“We think it was done by Iran because they’re very inaccurate with their munitions,” Trump said. “They have no accuracy, whatsoever. It was done by Iran.”

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth added, “We’re still investigating. … But the only side that targets civilians is Iran.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt made near-identical comments last week.

StopAntisemitism, a pro-Israel group, echoed a similar argument this past week while criticizing California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The group claimed that an Iranian missile misfired in response to Newsom, who said that American citizens needed to “reconcile” why U.S. or Israeli bombs were used to destroy a school.

Israel has publicly denied any involvement.

NPR reported last week that the school might have been struck because of “outdated targeting information.” The school was within 100 yards of the perimeter of an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Naval base.

Nearly 1,350 people have been reported killed in the attacks. That toll includes various senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who died during the initial strikes. Additionally, six U.S. military members were killed during Iran’s retaliatory attacks, and at least 18 were injured.

Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore. This promise was only made because of the relentless U.S. and Israeli attack. They were looking to take over and rule the Middle… — Commentary: Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) March 7, 2026

Trump called Iran the “loser of the Middle East” in a lengthy Truth Social post on Friday evening. He also claimed that Iran looked to “take over and rule” the Middle East.

“Under serious consideration for complete destruction and certain death, because of Iran’s bad behavior, are areas and groups of people that were not considered for targeting up until this moment in time,” Trump wrote.

There is no indication that the U.S. or Israel intend to cease the military strikes within the coming days. Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that a military projectile killed two foreign-born residents and wounded 12 others in a residential area.

Trump reportedly spoke with United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Sunday, one day after the president announced that Starmer said he was open to sending aircraft carriers to the Middle East. Starmer said last week that his focus was on the UK’s domestic issues and the current administration “does not believe in regime change from the skies.”