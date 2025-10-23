‘They Asked Me to Pay $25 for Dinner!’ — Reddit Explodes After Wedding Guest’s Shocking Story

A bizarre incident unfolded when a wedding guest was asked to pay for her meal at her friends’ reception. The angry individual shared her experience with fellow Reddit users on a popular forum.

She explained that recently she attended her friends’ wedding, and was asked to pay $25 for food at their upcoming reception. When she said that it should be free, they even called her “crazy” for expecting so.

According to the Reddit user, the bizarre request started early in the process of their wedding planning. “They originally asked for money to move out, then had a registry for decorations, then had a ‘party/potluck,’ which was really just to put up the decorations in their house,” wrote the OP. She added, “Now [they’re] asking for $25 from each guest to pay for their food. I can’t afford that.”

Gen Z is told: “Get married, buy a house, start a family.” Yeah, we’d love to. But our purchasing power keeps declining, interest rates are high, 50% of our paycheck goes to rent, and salaries aren’t keeping up. Bitcoin is the only inheritance we can claim. — Halston (@Halstonvalencia) September 29, 2025

The Reddit user explained that she does not currently have a “steady job” and makes her living from her art. However, the couple who are getting married are also in a similar situation, which has made this whole thing more complicated,

The OP claimed that when she complained about the cost being too high, the couple allegedly branded her as “hostile.” They also criticized her for assuming that they’d pay for the meal. The person who shared the story on Reddit said that ultimately she just decided not to attend the wedding at all and “avoid the drama.”

However, her friends who are getting married had another bizarre idea. When the OP didn’t want to attend their wedding, they proposed that she should bring her own food. “They have been texting, saying I could just bring my own food for the day,” wrote the OP. However, the woman felt like doing so would leave her “singled out” at the reception of her friends.

She wrote, “I feel like I’m making their wedding about me in a way since I’m not backing down and paying. Everyone I’ve told this and has read our messages says [they’re] being rude and treating me badly, but this seems like a stupid reason for the friendship to dissolve.”

The fellow Reddit users were mostly furious to see how the whole thing played out. “If they can’t afford to properly host their guests, they can’t afford to have a wedding,” wrote one, while another added, “People who cannot afford to host should be going to the courthouse or having a simple service in the park under a tree or something. The entitlement has gotten crazy.”