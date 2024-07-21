These A-Listers Got Pregnant in 2024: 'Those Days Where You are Physically Over It, in Pain...'

These Celebs Are About to Step Into the Parenthood Merry-Go-Round

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Johnny Nunez

For pregnant celebrities, the baby bump reveal has grown to occupy a unique space in our cultural realm! Hollywood stars have made a lot of interesting announcements in 2024, with many of them sharing the happy news of their expanding families. These soon-to-be parents, who range from music celebrities to Hollywood A-listers, have won over fans with their endearing revelations. From families adding to their already plentiful brood to first-time moms making waves in the tabloids in 2024, here are all the celebrities who are reportedly expecting little ones in the coming months.

1. Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JC Olivera

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are expecting baby number three. The 28-year-old NFL WAG announced the news on Instagram by posting a sweet video of their family of four dressed in matching white outfits while their three-year-old daughter, Sterling Sky, held on tight to the ultrasound photos. “Round three, here we come,” Brittany captioned the video on July 12, which was set to Count on You by Bruno Mars. This new addition will add their other children, son Bronze and daughter Sterling, making the Mahomes household even more lively. She also shared a set of professionally shot images of her family on Instagram on July 13, following up on her pregnancy announcement video from July 12, captioned, “Family of 5 coming soon🥹 blessings on blessings🙏🏻🤍!”

2. Margot Robbie

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Margot Robbie is pregnant! PEOPLE reported that multiple sources have confirmed that the 34-year-old Barbie star is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley. After meeting in 2013 on the set of Suite Française, Robbie reportedly married the 34-year-old movie producer in December 2016. The actress from Suicide Squad also discussed motherhood back in June 2016. "I want TONS of children," Robbie confessed while speaking to Sunday Style. "Well, maybe not too many,” she added with a laugh. “I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number. We’ll see what happens; no time soon. I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later.”

3. Trina McGee

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robin L Marshall

Trina McGee, best known as Angela from Boy Meets World, announced on Instagram on June 3 that she is expecting a little one, and is going to be off social media for some time while she rests and takes care of herself during her pregnancy. “At the tender age of 54, I have found myself pregnant,” she wrote in her post. “Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery.” McGee has two children with her ex-husband Courtland Davis and one more child from a prior relationship. She is currently married to actor and producer Marcello Thedford, according to Page Six.

4. Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

On May 31, Mandy Moore announced that she and her husband of 6 years, Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their third child together. The singer-actor shared a picture of her two kids, August, age three, and Ozzie, age one, sporting T-shirts that said 'Big' and 'Middle,' respectively, on Instagram to announce the news. “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister,” she wrote in the caption, a reference to the adorable 'Big Three' in her on-screen Pearson family of This Is Us.

5. Hailey and Justin Bieber

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber revealed that they’re expecting their first child together with an Instagram video posted on May 9. Filmed in Hawaii, the clip showed the two renewing their vows, with Hailey dressed in a sheer white lace dress that clearly showed off her baby bump. "Justin and Hailey are feeling so thrilled and excited as Hailey gets closer to her due date. They can't wait to have a family together and are closer to one another than ever before," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They know that this was their destiny and that this chapter was what was in store for them and their partnership was meant to be."

6. Christian Slater and Brittany Lopez

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer

Christian Slater and his spouse Brittany Lopez will once again become parents! Walking the red carpet together at the actor's Los Angeles film premiere for Unfrosted on April 30, Lopez showed off her baby bump for the first time in public. Posing from the side, she displayed her midriff with an off-the-shoulder gown covered with flowers. Slater, 54, was grinning and slid his hands into his pockets while wearing jeans and a blazer. The couple brought their 4-year-old daughter into the world in 2019. In addition, Slater shares son Jaden, 25, and daughter Eliana, 22, with his ex-wife Ryan Haddon.

7. Ashanti and Nelly

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Prince Williams

Ashanti disclosed on April 17 that she is expecting her first child with rapper Nelly in a lighthearted sketch that she shared on Instagram. The film captures the backstage commotion before a concert, as Ashanti's mother comes and asks her how much time she'll need. With a pregnancy test in her hand, Ashanti emerges from behind a curtain and says, “I’ll need about nine months.” In an interview with Essence, the singer disclosed that she and Nelly are engaged in addition to confirming the news. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience,” she said.

8. Ashley Tisdale

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French, who share daughter Jupiter, announced that they were expecting in March via Instagram, with Tisdale posting pictures from a maternity shoot and writing to her future child, “We can’t wait to meet you.” Tisdale recently disclosed that her second pregnancy is putting her through its paces. The actress posted a picture of her third-trimester experience on Instagram Stories on July 15. “This third trimester is really putting me through it,” Tisdale wrote. “And there are also those pregnancy days where you are physically over it, in pain, and try to remember that it’s all worth it but then it’s met with this…..”

9. Vanessa Hudgens

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Vivien Killilea

Another former cast member of High School Musical made her joyous pregnancy announcement in March by revealing her growing baby bump on the 2024 Oscars red carpet, months after tying the knot with her MLB player husband, Cole Tucker. Hudgens revealed in an exclusive interview with E! News that she wanted to show all her children everything she has done in her career. "I'll show my kids all my work," Hudgens said. "That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age."

10. Elisabeth Moss

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

Elisabeth Moss confirmed her pregnancy on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when the host inquired if she was pregnant or 'just an incredibly committed method actor,' referring to her part in The Handmaid's Tale. The Emmy winner laughed and answered, "A little bit of both." Moss is well-known for keeping her personal life as quiet as possible, and she has never stated whether or not she is in a relationship. However, in a 2019 Marie Claire interview, she expressed a strong desire to have children eventually. “I’d like to have that experience of loving something more than you could ever possibly love anything other than yourself,” she said.

11. Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Monica Schipper

On January 17, the Rookie star and her four-year fiancé, singer-actor Steve Kazee, announced a new arrival to their family on Instagram. "Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice?" Dewan commented while filming herself enjoying a soothing bath in the tub with Kazee playing to her. “He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really…he’s just incredible,” she told Romper as part of her pregnancy announcement interview. “It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again,” she added.