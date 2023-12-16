8 Celebrities Who Managed to Keep Their Baby News a 'Secret' and Surprised Their Fans

8 Celebrities Who Were Very Sneaky and Quiet About Their Pregnancies

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lionel Hahn

Celebrity pregnancy monitoring isn't quite over, but some astute celebs have avoided the limelight long enough to quietly welcome a new member of their family. A lot of soon-to-be mothers wait to tell anybody they're pregnant until beyond the first trimester, and those with high-risk pregnancies frequently would rather not tell anyone at all. A lot of celebrities and celebrities' partners do not want their families to be in the spotlight, which can be understandable given the paparazzi and fans' obsession. These eight celebs over the years shocked fans by announcing they were expecting a child.

1. Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Images showed the ultra-private couple, Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker, dumping a baby bath outside their New York home in February 2023, which first made the couple's pregnancy obvious. Tucker had a noticeable baby bump at the time. The couple, nevertheless, never discussed their arrival in public. Page Six revealed in December that during a rehearsal for his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, Driver revealed the birth of his daughter; however, the line was omitted before the show aired live. “Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting. So this year, I wish for Ambien,” he reportedly joked in a practice session.

2. Elon Musk and Grimes

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill

Only after Walter Isaacson published Musk's self-titled book did Musk and Grimes reveal the existence of a third kid, which they had some time between the previous two years. It is unclear where he was born, when he was born, or why his parents decided to keep him hidden, per Independent. The X CTO has 10 biological children from three different women. Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, and Musk began dating in 2018 and intermittently dated until 2022 when they finally broke things off.

3. Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

The celebrities, who have been dating since 2017, revealed in Esquire that their first child, boy Dakota, was born on April 5, 2021. Despite Culkin's outspoken desire to establish a family with Song, they kept Song's pregnancy a secret until after their kid was born. With their second kid, the couple pulled off another discreet delivery, which was verified by Culkin's brother Kieran, Us Weekly reported.

4. Naomi Campbell

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

In June, the 53-year-old supermodel revealed that she had quietly had her second child, a baby boy. It's unknown if she gave birth, employed a surrogate, or adopted her kid, the identity of whom she didn't reveal at the time, per PageSix. “My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s never too late to become a mother.”

5. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

The couple, who married in 2018, stunned the world in January 2022 when they disclosed they've had their first child, a baby girl, via surrogacy, per Page Six. In April 2022, the newborn's name was eventually disclosed. Malti Marie, whose name means "fragrant flower" or "moonlight" in Sanskrit, came just after 8 p.m. on January 15, 2022. The newborn girl was delivered in a hospital in San Diego, Calif., according to a birth certificate.

6. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lionel Hahn

Teigen and Legend announced the birth of baby No. 4 in June 2023, just five months after No. 3 entered the family, per PEOPLE. Wren Alexander Stephens was born on June 19 via surrogate after Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti on January 13. "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," she said, referencing their "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate," whom Teigen got the chance to be pregnant alongside for a time. "And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

7. Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by JMEnternational

Ed Sheeran revealed on Instagram in May 2022 that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn had delivered their second child, a daughter when no one knew they were expecting. "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x," the musician captioned a cute snapshot of a pair of white baby socks on top of a brown blanket.

8. Rebel Wilson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lisa Maree Williams

Rebel Wilson made a huge announcement on November 7, 2022: the birth of her baby daughter! She didn't disclose anything before about a pregnancy or a surrogate! "Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗," she began the heartfelt caption. "I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"

