These 6 Celebrities Are Totally Obsessed With The Show 'Love Island'

Love Island UK first debuted as Celebrity Love Island in 2005, it later moved on to many seasons and international versions. As per Capital FM, the current season 11 will be airing on ITV from June 3rd with Maya Jama as host. The season is still set in Mallorca, and it is ready to feature the usual Love Island drama which includes heated discussions, tangled connections, more romantic hookups, antics on the deck, shocking breakups, love triangles, situationships, raucous dumpings, the contentious memes, and the monumental bombshells. There are many celebrities who sit glued to their television sets while the reality show airs, here are few of them who label themselves as 'super-fans'.

1. Lily James

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Leon Bennett

In 2023 Lily James confessed that she is obsessed with the dating reality show and slammed dating apps for being fake, as per The UK Mirror. "I cringe at most things I do. Yeah I’ve been a sort of serial relationshipper, so I’ve not had any crazy dating stories however I did go on my mates’ hinge the other day and I just despaired. I mean come on!" "The guys, they were rubbish. I’m sure some of the girls are c*ap too but men are worse", continued on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp. "Not on the first look at someone, a bit of banter, I sound like I’m on Love Island!" While being interviewed by Rochelle Humes the Mama Mia actress revealed, "For me it would be Season 2 forever, Alex and Olivia, and Cara and Nathan, and Scott and Kady. I hope they're watching. Big fan," she exclaimed.

2. Chrissy Teigen

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dia Dipasupil

“I love this so much. I just noticed it. It’s like they’re just relaxing by the fire pit. It’s like Love Island in 100 years,” Chrissy Teigen once mocked her own Halloween décor in 2023, as reported by People. As per Metro, in 2020 during peak pandemic Teigen suggested her followers to binge watch the dating reality show for some change in routine, "If anyone needs a break from anything,’ she wrote, ‘each season of love island has about 53,000 episodes." In 2019 she had tweeted: "Not only do I need captions for Love Island UK, I need them to be bigger and I need to be able to play the show at half speed like a poscast. help @hulu I want to understand." Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew were Teigen's favorite islanders. "Omgahhhhh one of my 2 favorite couples on the show like me ahhhhh!", she had tweeted in their support.

3. Millie Bobby Brown

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Neil Mockford

In 2023 islander Greg O'Shea claimed that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown contacted him but later unfollowed him, The UK Mirror reported. He said: "I don't know if you want to tell Jon Bon Jovi's son, but she slid into my DMs." The claim surprised colleague Fionnuala Jones, who reacted: "She did not Greg. Did she?" The reality TV star continued: "She did. Now it was when I got my 15 seconds of fame after Love Island, she's in my DMs. I'll show you the image afterwards." He added,"She might have also been in love with Amber, the girl I won with so that was kind of the in". "Whether I wanted it or not I was getting a full Love Island update every day in the makeup and hair trailer," her co-star Henry Cavill revealed in an interview with Extra. "She was definitely keeping me posted on that, and she was also chasing me around trying to get me to do TikTok videos."

4. Margot Robbie

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Dia Dipasupil

In 2021 Margot Robbie admitted that she is a 'superfan' of the reality series. Talking to People she said, "It is very much a part of my life. It's a big part of my life," Robbie says. "[The Suicide Squad director] James Gunn is actually a big fan too." "If I had to pick a favorite season, I'd say season three. If I had to pick favorite contestants of all time, I'd probably say Liv [Olivia Attwood] from season three, and Maura [Higgins] from season five," she said. "They're probably my two favorites of all time. " As per The Independent, in 2023 Robbie got her ultimate fan girl moment at European premiere of Barbie when she got the chance to click pictures with three of the former contestants from the dating show. She snapped selfies with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Davide Sanclimenti and Liberty Poole outside Cineworld Leicester Square. "I won't know what to do when Love Island finishes. I mean, what will I watch? It's literally the most addictive thing on TV ever," she said in an interview with the Daily Star Sunday in 2018. "We have dedicated our summer to watching those guys. We are going to miss them. "I love sitting down watching all these beautiful people have their dramas while I lie there on the sofa eating pizza and drinking beer. I am like, 'How do all of these people stay in such incredible shape?'. There isn't much body fat on that island."

5. Zoe Foster Blake

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Sam Tabone

"I spend most of #LoveIslandAU wondering where all the hats are being kept prisoner, and how often is sunscreen being re-applied, and does everyone use antioxidants at night after all that UV exposure, and OMG what about pigmentation, and other cool, sexy things," Zoe Foster Blake wrote on Twitter. A self-confessed fan of Love Island Australia the beauty author was worried for the contestants when they were exposed to heat in the show. "I am 110% down with mum mode, but this is more me speaking as a skin care creator/beauty writer who knows Wai Too Much," she tweeted.

6. Lena Dunham

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Laura Cavanaugh

Lena Dunham penned an essay for The Guardian over her love for the reality show in 2019. “I am asking myself the same questions they ask themselves on Love Island, really,” Dunham wrote. “Can you love again after hurt? What does partnership mean? And what does it mean to know someone if you don’t know yourself?” As per The Independent, Dunham likened her own heartbreak to that of Amy Hart from Love Island, who left the villa after splitting from Curtis Pritchard, who later admitted to have emotions for a different contestant. “I pulled a Lucie and immediately hurled myself at someone new, an explosive and uncomfortable five months, during which I was briefly engaged after being proposed to with the lace of a Timberland boot while snowed into my parents’ apartment,” she wrote comparing her breakup with musician Jack Antonoff.