‘There Will Be Some Shots Fired’ — Leavitt Comment Gains New Meaning After Dinner Shooting

On Monday, Karoline Leavitt spoke to the press about the shooting that disrupted the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. And it’s not only the breach in security that has drawn attention, but Leavitt herself made some remarks before the shooting took place that now seem rather eerie.

The press secretary, who had announced her maternity leave the day before the shooting, postponed her plans of taking some time off to brief the public about what happened. She returned to the White House after the shooting took place at the Washington Hilton even though she and her husband are waiting for their second child to be born.

Just before the event began on Saturday evening, Leavitt spoke to Fox News on the red carpet. “It will be funny. It will be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight in the room,” she said. The remark, which at the time was viewed as pointing to some potentially funny moments later during the evening, resurfaced after the incident and spread across social media. Her innocent comment now seemed to be prophetic.

Karoline Leavitt “It will be funny, it will be entertaining, there will be some shots fired tonight in the room. Everyone should tune it, it’s gonna be really great!”

Yes, she actually said this 👆 pic.twitter.com/rgoM5QzUr2 — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) April 26, 2026

That comment would take on a new meaning when minutes after the event started, as the shooter, Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly broke through a security checkpoint and started shooting. Secret Service agents acted quickly and got the president, vice president, and other officials out of the venue. One officer was shot but survived because he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Allen was arrested and taken to a hospital, and will likely face federal charges for the shooting. Investigators are continuing to look for the motive behind the attack, which temporarily disrupted the high-profile gathering. And you can get no more high profile than Donald Trump, JD Vance and Leavitt who were attending the White House Dinner that night.

Leavitt spoke after the incident had taken place, and she described the evening as having been “hijacked by a depraved crazy person.” She added that what was intended to be “a fun night… celebrating free speech” instead turned into chaos. She praised law enforcement because she and other officials were “quickly ushered to safety” after the shooting began.

Karoline Leavitt “It will be funny, it will be entertaining, there will be some shots fired tonight in the room. Everyone should tune it, it’s gonna be really great!”

Yes, she actually said this 👆 pic.twitter.com/rgoM5QzUr2 — Anonymous (@YourAnonNews) April 26, 2026

Even though Leavitt had told reporters that her final working day before she took her maternity leave was Friday, Leavitt found herself in the driver’s seat as she briefed the press on Monday. As no replacement for her during her maternity leave has been announced, she spoke to reporters so that the administration could maintain their connection with the public about what had taken place. Leavitt took it in her stride even though her baby girl could make an appearance at any time.

Authorities said Cole was armed with multiple weapons, including a shotgun, handgun, and knives. Family members reportedly called law enforcement after they received concerning messages before the attack. The shooting also led to security measured being reviewed for major political events.

Afterward, Trump described the suspect as a “very sick person” and called for an end to violence. As for Leavitt, she remains on the frontline of keeping an open communication channel between the White House and the public. And pregnant or not, it seems as if she’s here to stay.