“There Was Blood All Over the Walls” — Man Allegedly Beat His Sleeping Girlfriend, Killed Her Dog, Then Delivered a Chilling Warning

Elliot Mack, a 52-year-old Florida man, has been arrested after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a kitchen utensil holder and a speaker as she slept. To make things worse, he even killed her chihuahua pet dog, who tried to protect the woman.

The incident happened on October 20 in Belleview, just north of The Villages. A probable cause arrest affidavit written by cops mentions that the 911 caller who reported the crime kept saying, “he beat her.” The affidavit further mentions, “there was blood all over the walls.”

After officers arrived at the scene following the 911 call, they saw the victim crawling out of the house with visible injuries on her body. She was bleeding from her mouth and face and also appeared to be “hysterical and disoriented.” The affidavit further mentioned that the victim told the cops that all her injuries and bruises were her boyfriend Mack’s doing.

She told the cops that he had started beating her with a utensil holder and a speaker and then dropped a dresser on her as she slept. She also mentioned that he then killed her dog. While she could not specify how the dog was killed, she said that she had seen her dog lying dead.

Police further mentioned that Mack left the house but then came back again to beat the victim. The victim also believed that, though Mack was leaving at first, he would be “coming back to kill her, and he was trying to take everything from her.”

Authorities also spoke to a neighbor from whom the victim had asked for help. She said that she heard the victim’s voice before calling 911. She also confirmed seeing Mack leaving and said that he had threatened to beat the victim again if he ever saw her. The neighbor further stated that Mack used to beat up the victim two or three times a week, but prior to this incident, no complaint was made.

After the 911 call, paramedics also arrived at the scene and the victim’s blood pressure appeared to be “dangerously high.” However, she did not agree to go to the hospital. Upon searching the home, the dog’s dead body was found in a pillowcase along with a lot of blood. Explaining the dog’s death, the affidavit states, “Based on the apparent visible injuries, it appeared that the dog had unnecessarily suffered and died a cruel death.”

An arrest warrant was obtained for Mack and he was taken into custody on November 3. As reported by Law & Crime, the charges against him include domestic battery and cruelty to animals. Mack, however, has pleaded not guilty and is currently at Marion County Jail without any bond. He will be appearing in court on December 2.