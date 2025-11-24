Oklahoma Mom Fired From 7Eleven After She Shot A Customer Who Tried To Strangle Her

25-year-old Stephanie Dilyard was fired from a 7-Eleven store in Oklahoma City after she shot a customer in what she says was self-defense. The incident occurred shortly after midnight on November 14, when she was working alone at the outlet. A man entered the store and bought a large amount of junk food. He then attempted to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill. According to a KOKH report, the man began threatening Stephanie when she refused to accept the fake note.

He became erratic and increasingly aggressive. He allegedly threatened to slice her head off, prompting Stephanie to dial 911 for help. Recounting the incident, she said, “He threatened me and said he was gonna slice my head off, and that’s when I tried to call the police.” When the man realized Dilyard had contacted authorities, he became enraged, grabbed her by the neck, and attempted to strangle her. At that point, Stephanie acted in self-defense, pulled out her gun, and fired at him.

“I tried to run off, but he grabbed his hands around my neck and pushed me out of the counter space. That’s when I pulled out my gun, and I shot him,” she said. Authorities later identified the man as 59-year-old Kenneth Thompson. After being shot, he attempted to flee but only made it a few blocks before calling 911 for medical help. The violent fraud suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment and subsequently taken into custody.

For his crimes, Thompson faces charges of assault and battery, threatening acts of violence, and attempting to pass counterfeit currency. He also had an outstanding felony warrant and he violated his parole by committing another alleged felony.

On the other hand, things were not smooth for Stephanie either, who merely tried to protect herself in self-defense against a man with violent and criminal intentions.

The ongoing investigation into the Oklahoma case has ruled out any criminal charges against Dilyard, even though she pulled the trigger in her attempt to defend herself. Her actions in the heat of the moment have been deemed justified under the existing “stand-your-ground” law, which allows individuals to use deadly force when faced with imminent life-threatening danger.

Unfortunately, despite her act of bravery, Stephanie Dilyard still lost her job. The Oklahoma City 7-Eleven outlet fired her, stating that her use of a gun against a customer violated company policy. In her defense, Dilyard firmly stated that she acted to ensure she could return home safely to her family.

In her words:

“They said they were going to separate from employment because of a violation of policy. This was a situation where I felt like I was put in a corner, choosing between my job and my life, and I’m always going to choose my life because there are people who depend on me. I’m going home, you know? I need to be here for my kids.”

Having worked diligently for years at the 7-Eleven outlet, the unfair decision came as a massive blow to the mother of three. Through her actions, she hopes that other women facing similar crises will find the courage to do whatever it takes to survive. She said, “If I knew there was a real possibility that someone intended to take my life, I would do whatever it takes—and I hope women see that and do the same. You have a right to defend yourself.”

Stephanie has also launched a fundraising campaign after losing her job. Explaining her current situation, she said she has no regrets about her actions. In her words, “We have no security, and we are not allowed to carry self-defense weapons, including mace. That’s why I decided to carry it in the first place. I never expected to be in this situation, but I did what I had to do to go home to my kids. I was a good employee—committed and determined—but caught between a rock and a hard place, I had to make a quick decision: lose my life or lose my job.”