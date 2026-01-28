There Was a Luxurious Party at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago When Alex Pretti was Killed

A grand party at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago was hosted just a few hours after Alex Pretti’s fatal shooting in Minneapolis. The luxurious party with showgirls seemed tone deaf. Everyone was shocked by how Trump threw an extravagant party when the news of Pretti’s murder was just gaining attention.

The footage from Trump’s lavish party was shared by MeidasTouch. It shows guests being greeted by ladies in showgirl dresses. There were dancers in the swimming pool, floating in huge bubbles. Guests were enjoying champagne. It looked like a celebratory party.

The reason for the grand party may have been Melania Trump’s Amazon documentary release. Some online users questioned its release, but Trump may still be celebrating it. On the other hand, it may also be a private event since other details are unclear. The Mar-a-Lago club does operate privately, so the host may be someone else.

The world is burning. People are getting killed in the streets. Homelessness is growing. People are starving and losing their healthcare… And Trump and his oligarch friends are living with their “Eyes Wide Shut” https://t.co/3rZMlLo4G4 — Maurice W (@iamMauriceW) January 28, 2026

Moreover, Trump was not present at the party. But social media users were quick to share their opinions. One wrote, “Disgustingly, opulent… and the world around them burns!” Another added, “This Mar-a-Lago ball is just hours after Alex Pretti was executed by two of Trump’s masked Minneapolis ICE goons.”

The third one added, “I don’t expect [MAGA] to have the intellectual capacity to understand how vile this ghastly display is.” There were some who were not as critical. One posted, “I agree, but unfortunately, I’m sure some of them just need a paycheck to survive.”

In a new statement, Alex Pretti’s sister says her brother, who was fatally shot by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis on Saturday, “always wanted to make a difference in this world.” “Alex was kind, generous, and had a way of lighting up every room he walked into. He was… pic.twitter.com/oRrhKs4ip3 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 27, 2026

Pretti was fatally shot by the federal agents. He was shot multiple times while he had a phone in his hand. Even though he was carrying a licensed weapon, he did not threaten anyone with it. Earlier, the Trump administration called him a domestic terrorist and branded him as violent.

However, Stephen Miller acknowledged that the agents did not follow the right protocol. The investigations are going on while ICE members are being pulled out of the region.

Pretti’s family has been devastated and shared a statement, grieving the loss. Moments before his death, Pretti was helping a woman off the floor. Trump assured the investigation will be “honorable and honest,” to ensure justice.