Grieving Parents Recall Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Son Killed by Federal Agents

Minnesota’s continued crisis with ongoing ICE violence has taken an unfortunate turn yet again. After the death of Renee Nicole Good, the latest victim has been a nurse named Alex Pretti. The 37-year-old was employed in the intensive care department of the Minneapolis VA hospital. He passed away after one of the federal agents shot him multiple times at point-blank range. His injuries were far too grievous, and he could not be resuscitated even with the paramedics arriving at the earliest.

​Pretti was shot by a U.S. Border Patrol Officer during what was defined as a targeted operation against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault. As per DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Alex was a licensed gun owner who had approached the officers in the first place while brandishing the firearm. She added that the nurse had violently resisted the officers who tried to restrain and disarm him. However, there are certain contradictions to this statement as well.

​Based on primary eyewitnesses and cellphone videos captured by bystanders, Alex Pretti did not have a gun in his hand, but only his phone. The incident occurred when the nurse tried to intervene between a federal agent who was incessantly pepper-spraying a woman.

I’m finally seeing all the angles and piecing together what happened:

An eyewitness denied claims of resistance and added, “[Pretti] put his hands above his head, and the agent sprayed him again and pushed him. Then [Pretti] tried to help up the woman the ICE agent had shoved to the ground. The ICE agents just kept spraying. It didn’t look like he was trying to resist, just trying to help the woman up.”

This was when hell broke loose, and about four or five federal agents surrounded Alex Pretti, shoved him to the ground and began shooting at him. The barrage of gunfire was ultimately fatal for him, and he died. Further investigation revealed that the nurse sustained 10 gunshot wounds, which were fired within 10 seconds.

In the days following the shooting, Pretti’s parents have opened up about the last call they had with their son. They were aware of his joining the protest and had even advised their son to take caution. His father, Michael Pretti, said, “We had this discussion with him two weeks ago or so, you know, that go ahead and protest, but do not engage, do not do anything stupid, basically. And he said he knows that. He knew that.”

The parents, Michael and Susan, further revealed, discussing with Alex the matter of repairing their home’s garage door. They revealed that their son had generously extended a tip of $100 to the repairman, who was a Latino, citing the extreme conditions in Minneapolis.

After their son’s death, the Pretti family issued a joint statement against all of the lies that were being spewed about Alex’s tragedy. It read, “We are heartbroken but also very angry. Alex wanted to make a difference in this world. Unfortunately, he will not be with us to see his impact.”

One troubling aspect of the incident was how the agents who shot Alex did not even bother to check whether he had a pulse after the shooting. He was just lying on his side on the road.

A physician, who was one of the eyewitnesses, further revealed, “Instead of doing either of those things, the ICE agents appeared to be counting his bullet wounds. I asked the ICE agents if the victim had a pulse, and they said they did not know. I checked for a pulse, but I did not feel one. I immediately began CPR. Shortly after I started compressions, EMS personnel arrived and took over.”