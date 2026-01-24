FBI Agent Quits Over Renee Nicole Good Probe as DOJ Shields ICE Officer Involved in Shooting

Amid mounting criticism of the Trump administration’s handling of the investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of an ICE agent, FBI supervisor Tracee Mergen has reportedly resigned from the federal agency after being disappointed with the probe.

According to sources quoted by The New York Times, Mergen was unhappy with how the investigation was targeted towards Good and her family, instead of Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer who shot her.

Mergen, who worked on fraud and public corruption cases, was allegedly pressured by her FBI seniors to suspend a civil rights investigation into Ross. She has not yet commented or released a public statement about her resignation.

FBI agent investigating Renee Good case RESIGNS Opened as a civil rights investigation — agent reportedly ordered to reclassify into ‘assault on an officer’ pic.twitter.com/yEl7ttzsNs — RT (@RT_com) January 24, 2026

The Department of Justice is apparently more interested in probing Good for possible criminal activity, despite her death. The DOJ is also going against her wife, Rebecca, and is trying to find her possible links to left-wing activist groups.

On the other hand, Ross has almost been given a clean chit by the DOJ and is being protected from investigation, despite shooting Good three times.

Instead of a civil rights inquiry into the ICE agent’s use of excessive force, the case is now focused on Good’s suspected assault on a federal officer.

When asked about Mergen’s resignation, FBI spokesman Ben Williamson said in a statement to MS NOW, “The FBI doesn’t comment on personnel matters.”

He added, “The facts on the ground do not support a civil rights investigation. FBI continues to investigate the incident as well as the violent criminal actors and those perpetrating illegal activity.”

The news comes a few days after six federal prosecutors in Minnesota also resigned after being asked to criminally investigate Good’s family members by the DOJ.

On January 13, senior prosecutors, including Melinda Williams, Joseph H. Thompson, Thomas Calhoun-Lopez, and Harry Jacobs, left the office after disagreeing with the probe.

Good was fatally shot by Ross on January 7 in Minneapolis. The victim was in her car, unarmed, when ICE agents told her to come out. Good instead tried to drive, and her car rubbed against Ross, which prompted the officer to shoot her thrice in the face, leading to her death at the scene.

The incident sparked nationwide protests against ICE. However, the Trump administration accused Good of weaponizing her vehicle to harm Ross.

‼️‼️ At the direction of Dep AG (and former Trump Lawyer) Todd Blanche, Trump DOJ shut down civil rights probe in Renee Good’s death and instead investigated HER for criminal liability. FBI Agent who was leading civil rights investigation left the bureau shortly after. pic.twitter.com/0qi7cE9yF8 — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) January 24, 2026

As the investigation into the shooting began, the FBI was supposed to work with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. But the state agency later announced that it had been removed from the case, after federal agents refused to share evidence with Minnesota officials.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is also probing Minnesota’s Democratic leaders, who strongly opposed the shooting and called for ICE agents’ removal from the state.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her have been subpoenaed by the DOJ for allegedly impeding federal enforcement. The leaders have stated that the Trump administration is trying to intimidate them, but they are not going to back down.