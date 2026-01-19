No Action Against ICE Officer Who Shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis? DOJ Reveals

The Department of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is under scrutiny over the shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a Minneapolis resident, on Jan 7, 2025.

The late preschool teacher was driving in Minneapolis with her wife, Becca, on Jan 7, 2025, when she reportedly refused to exit the vehicle upon officers’ request and attempted to drive away from the scene. One of the officials, named Jonathon Ross, then fired his handgun through the windshield, fatally shooting her in the head.

According to The Mirror US, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed it will not investigate the ICE agent involved in Good’s death. Attorney Todd Blanche stated the team will not act on political pressure from critics or the public.

“We investigate when it’s appropriate to investigate,” Blanche said. “That is not the case here. We are not going to bow to pressure from the media or from politicians.”

The attorney further said that they would take action against Ross if any new information about the incident emerged. “If circumstances change, we will,” he said. “But at this time, no investigation is warranted,” as reported by the outlet.

According to witnesses at the Jan 7, 2025, incident, Jonathan Ross allegedly shot Good and used slurs before firing on the snowy streets of the city as onlookers screamed. The aftermath has drawn widespread condemnation and renewed scrutiny of the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement tactics.

Lawsuits have been filed against ICE as protests broke out in Minneapolis after the shooting, which dominated national news coverage almost every day.

Widely circulated video footage shows Good’s SUV careening into parked cars after the shots. Witnesses allege ICE agents left Good bleeding inside for nearly three minutes and stopped a man who identified himself as a physician from giving aid that may have helped her survive.

Many videos show Jonathon Ross deliberately stepped in front of Renee Good’s vehicle. He filmed with his right hand, changed to carry his phone in left hand so he could remove his gun before she even moved the car, then shot her 4 times in cold blood. Didn’t even drop his phone! pic.twitter.com/e1ax31ok2B — Pentiscope (@Pentiscope) January 18, 2026

Despite continuing protests, the Department of Homeland Security said the agent fired in self-defense after Good allegedly tried to injure Ross. Ross was taken to the hospital for treatment.

WBUR reports Ross has served as a deportation officer with ICE since 2015. He was previously deployed to Iraq from 2004 to 2005 with the Indiana National Guard as a patrol team machine gunner.

As a deportation officer based in Minnesota, Ross plans and seeks high-value targets. At 43, he has many years of experience, has served on the SWAT team, and led the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

In 2024, Jonathan Ross was seriously injured during an arrest operation in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. Ross was leading a team attempting to detain Roberto Munoz-Guatemala, who was in the U.S. unlawfully, when the suspect fled in his vehicle.

Munoz-Guatemala sped away as the ICE agent’s arm was caught inside the vehicle, dragging him down the street. Ross deployed his taser, striking the driver, but it did not work. He was dragged for the length of a football field before being thrown free.

Ross suffered multiple lacerations and needed dozens of stitches. The immigrant was later arrested. Vice President JD Vance praised Ross as federal officials defended his conduct.