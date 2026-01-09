There is Only One Thing That Can Stop Trump And Its Not International Law

Ever since the year began, Donald Trump has taken some questionable actions that have had major implications for the world. From attacking Venezuela and capturing its President to laying claim to Greenland, the POTUS has made it clear that he is keeping international law at bay.

Trump has now openly addressed the extent to which he is willing to go to safeguard the ‘American interest.’ In a new interview with The New York Times, the 79-year-old has revealed that there is only one thing that can stop him from acquiring territories: his own morality.

He stated, “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.” Trump added that he is not willing to hurt people, and hence, he does not ‘need international law.’

However, the statement contradicts facts. While Trump claims he does not want to hurt people, Venezuela has disclosed that around 100 people died during the US Army’s strike on Caracas to capture Nicolás Maduro.

But Trump has an answer for that, too. When asked if he is concerned about flouting international law, the President conveniently hinted that there can be multiple interpretations of the same law. He said, “It depends what your definition of international law is.”

Following the strikes in Venezuela, the President has warned of similar operations in Central and Southern American countries like Mexico, Colombia, and Cuba.

The Colombian government is particularly concerned about the threats as Trump has publicly called out its President, Gustavo Petro.

Experts warn that Trump is arm-twisting smaller countries and is on the way to having unchecked power. Critics have also warned that the US’ actions would motivate Russia and China to execute similar operations in Ukraine and Taiwan.

During the interview, Trump was asked whether China’s President Xi Jinping could use the same strategy to attack Taiwan and defy international law. The President simply replied that it is upto the Chinese leader.

He stated, “That’s up to him, what he’s going to be doing. But, you know, I’ve expressed to him that I would be very unhappy if he did that, and I don’t think he’ll do that. I hope he doesn’t. He may do it after we have a different president, but I don’t think he’s going to do it with me as president.”

Meanwhile, the Trump administration continues to make controversial statements about Greenland and hasn’t ruled out military action to acquire the territory from the Kingdom of Denmark.

The European allies of U.S. have released a statement citing that any operation in a NATO territory would be the end of the alliance. On the other hand, Trump is busy boasting about his role in NATO.

He said, “I think we’ll always get along with Europe, but I want them to shape up. I’m the one that got them to spend more on the, you know, more G.D.P. on NATO. But if you look at NATO, Russia, I can tell you is not at all concerned with any other country but us.”