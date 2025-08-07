Donald Trump seems to be determined to give the White House Rose Garden a Mar-a-Lago style renovation. Among the various changes that are in place, the most notable addition includes yellow-and-white striped umbrellas attached to new patio furniture, echoing poolside umbrellas found at Mar-a-Lago.

This update has come after the installation of concrete pavers on the garden’s expansive patio. President Trump has expressed pride in the changes, describing the new patio as “very white,” a color reflecting the White House itself. According to Trump, this choice helps to reflect heat, making the new stone surface cooler for garden events and improving usability during wet conditions.

Trump has specifically mentioned that the renovation aims at solving practical problems. Previously, the Rose Garden’s large grass lawn often made it difficult for ladies in high hells to attend the events held there.

The lawn often became soaked, making it unusable for several days after rain. Trump noted, “It’d take three, four, five days for it to dry out, and we couldn’t use it for really the intended purpose.” He added, “So whether they had events or they had news conferences, we couldn’t use it.” The stone patio offers a cleaner, dryer surface to accommodate both formal events and press conferences, a change that Trump has described as receiving “great reviews,” although he has not specified the sources of these compliments.

White tables and yellow striped umbrellas at Mar-a-lago (left) and new tables and yellow umbrellas on the Rose Garden patio designed by President Trump. (photo at left by me, photo at right taken by @Laura_Figueroa today) pic.twitter.com/LNOSD4J85u — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 7, 2025

This renovation marks the most dramatic change to the Rose Garden since its 1960s redesign, originally overseen by First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy and horticulturalist Bunny Mellon. The iconic garden layout, featuring a central grass panel, drew inspiration from President Kennedy’s European state visits.

Subsequent first ladies have made only minor alterations, mostly planting specific flowers while preserving the garden’s grassy area. However, the new stone patio replaces much of the lawn, and the addition of the striped umbrellas further aligns the garden’s aesthetic with Trump’s Mar-a-Lago brand.

Earlier changes under Melania Trump in 2020, including a limestone path around the garden’s perimeter, sparked criticism from historians and preservationists, who felt these alterations erased decades of American horticultural history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

The renovations, managed by the National Park Service and funded by the Trust for the National Mall, also include the presidential seal incorporated into the patio’s perimeter. Trump touted the quality and beauty of the new stone, calling it a “beautiful white stone” that matches the White House itself.

He also mentioned the broader changes he is making to the White House, including plans for a $200 million ballroom in the East Wing and extensive gilding of the Oval Office. Trump has portrayed himself as a builder and claimed he is uniquely qualified to oversee these projects, saying, “Normally I could build a building like that in 4 or 5 months… But it’s very intricate inside, it’s beautiful, the best marbles, it’ll be a great tribute to the White House”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

However, historians and preservationists are rather critical about the renovations Trump is so proudly boasting about. Experts have argued that the lawn-to-patio conversion disrupts the historic garden’s character and functionality. Critics have also questioned the appropriateness of modeling the garden on Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago resort, seeing it as a departure from the traditional value that The White House Garden holds.

Nonetheless, the administration has proceeded with the project, aiming to create a functional and distinctive outdoor space suitable for both social and official White House events while leaving its own mark on this historic site.