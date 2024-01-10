Lauren Duski, runner-up of The Voice, has bid goodbye to her 'best friend,' her mother, Janis Dunki, in an emotional tribute after the Tuscarora Township Police found a car "sitting on the edge of the roadway with a female in the driver's seat slumped over," whom they confirmed it to be the 59-year-old Janis.

According to police in Indian River, Michigan, Lauren's mom had a single gunshot wound in her chest, and the incident happened on Friday, January 5, 2024. A handgun was also found with 'one round spent.' After the paramedics arrived on the scene, they couldn't find a pulse and declared her dead by apparent suicide, reported TMZ.

Although the investigations into her mother's death are still ongoing, The Voice alum wrote a heartwarming farewell on her Instagram account. She posted a photo slide and, alongside, wrote a lengthy and poignant caption that seems to indicate it was indeed a case of suicide.

The singer wrote, "Said goodbye to my best friend and hero this past Friday. My mom was the greatest human I've ever known. There was no one who loved harder. She offered her entire being—her heart and soul to everyone she encountered and always held up the mirror to remind you of how wonderful and special you were."

Lauren also detailed her mother's achievements: "She set the bar above the moon. She adored her family and her grandchildren. She was an endless dreamer. brilliant, an absolute powerhouse. Top of her class AND president in dental school. Served as a captain in the United States Air Force."

"She pioneered the Wolverine Patriot Project alongside the University of Michigan School of Dentistry and made it her mission to provide oral health care to disabled and homeless Michigan military veterans. We called her "Yoda" for her endless wisdom, energy, wit, and humor. She was selfless in every way. She never quit," Lauren added.

Further in her post, she highlighted that her mother was 'struggling' mentally and urged everyone to talk about it. "Your mental health is nothing to be ashamed of, and neither is talking about it. We are all trying to navigate this beautiful, messy life," adding, "I've learned that even the strongest humans have a breaking point."

She concluded by saying, "Be patient and gentle with yourself. Say "I love you" every chance you get. Don't wait. You never know the true impact you have on those around you. I love you, mom. Forever. May you rest in glorious peace."

Lauren earned fame and a name by starring in The Voice season 12 and was on Blake Shelton in 2017. The country singer finished as the season's runner-up. During the show's blind audition video, the singer's mother was seen celebrating her success alongside her father while she covered Jewel's You Were Meant for Me, reported Billboard. Three of Lauren's songs, which she performed on The Voice, hit the Billboard Hot 100.

