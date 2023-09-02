The View's Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why She Was Happy to Get Divorced Three Times: "Shut Up & Move On"

While Whoopi Goldberg swiftly ended her previous marriages, Joy Behar's divorce left her feeling incredibly frustrated. During an August episode of The View, these two co-hosts openly discussed their personal experiences with divorce, as reported by Decider.

According to the Independent, during their conversation about the tumultuous divorce between Real Housewives of Miami star Lisa Hochstein and her ex-husband Lenny Hochstein, the co-hosts of The View expressed their perspectives on divorce. Joy Behar remarked that divorce can sometimes evoke feelings of extreme anger, while Alyssa Farah Griffin, a child of divorce, added: “It doesn’t go away quickly, at least in my experience, and you can’t let that fester and dwell or it can take you from moving on.”

Also Read: 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Says She Needs “$17 Million” to Appear on Netflix's 'Deep Fake Love'

Image Source: Youtube | The View

“I was dancing and prancing around, I was so glad to get out of there.” When Behar asked Goldberg if she had felt the same way after each divorce, she replied: “Every time, every time. Because I always knew, I always thought – you didn’t want to do this, and you knew you didn’t want to do it, and you did it anyway, so shut up and move on.”

The Sister Act star went on to explain that she had entered into marriage with the belief that she could "fit a round hole into a square peg." Goldberg further admitted that she had succumbed to societal expectations of getting married, despite realizing deep down that she “was never meant to be married, I know that and I knew that then. I kept trying to do what everybody said I was supposed to do. And then it was like, ‘This is getting expensive and boring.'”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano

Also Read: Whoopi’s Daughter Alex Martin Describes What It Was Like “Growing Up” With a Famous Mother

Whoopi's initial marriage was to Alvin Martin, a drug counselor, lasting from 1973 until 1979. After her film career took off, she married cinematographer David Claessen in 1986; however, their union was short-lived as they divorced by 1988. Her third and final marriage occurred with Lyle Trachtenberg in 1994, but the relationship concluded the following year. Subsequent to her third divorce, Whoopi engaged in cohabiting relationships with actor Frank Langella and playwright David Schein, as per The Daily Mail. Her former partners include businessman Michael Visbal, Orthodontist Jeffrey Cohen, and camera operator, Edward Gold.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Andrew H. Walker

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg's 'Rarely-Seen' Grandkids Perform at Magazine Cover Event In Her Honor

In contrast to Whoopi, Joy has been married twice and maintained a 29-year relationship with her current husband, Steve Janowitz, before marrying in 2011. Prior to that, she was married to college professor Joe Behar from 1965 until 1981. As the panel conversed about the societal pressure women face to marry and start families, Joy offered a suggestion: ''Marry a guy younger than you. At my age, it's very important to have somebody who can do the heavy lifting." Sunny chimed in with agreement, turning to both Sara and Joy and remarked, "In fact, your husband is younger. Your husband is younger. My husband is younger..." Alyssa confirmed that she and her husband, Justin Griffin, are the same age, prompting Whoopi to interject with a declaration: "I don't care!" Amid the laughter of the rest of the panel, Joy affirmed, "Whoopi is over it!"

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Has Big Career News Despite Being Away From 'The View'

Whoopi Goldberg Ventures Into New NSFW Company Right After Shutting Down a Previous One, 3 Years Ago