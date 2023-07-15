Whoopi Goldberg Gets Furious And Rips Up Notes On Air While Discussing 'Vanderpump Rules'

'Hell Hath No Fury' like Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday's episode of The View. The 67-year-old host showcased an unexpected wild behavior in one of the segments and ripped off the notes in her hands. Apparently, the panelists were discussing the 'Vanderpump Rules' on the show when Goldberg "lost it."

Image Source: Getty Images | Theo Wargo

Also Read: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Leaves Mental Health Facility: “She's a Totally Different Person”

The show's segment began with Goldberg reading, "It is the first time in ten seasons Vanderpump Rules received Emmy nominations." The audience, including fellow panelists, clapped over the news and were overjoyed, reported The US Sun. She added, "Fans are crediting Raquel Leviss for saving the show with her and Tom Sandoval's affair."

She also acknowledged that the show deserved it and was up for nominations first time despite running for ten long years. Goldberg continued to read, "They're demanding that Bravo raise her salary." Suddenly, her body language changed, with tension on her face, and she ripped apart the notes in her hands and screamed, "Raise her salary, damn it!"

She repeated in a similar aggressive tone, "Raise her salary!" The audience, however, clapped over what she demanded, and the rest of the panelists laughed and clapped in response. The show's plot has been revolving around the infamous relationship between Raquel and Tom.

Also Read: Jax Taylor Says 'Selfish' Tom Sandoval 'Had a Little Bit of a Diva Mentality' on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

For months end, it was a hot topic of discussion. Apparently, Tom had been dating Ariana Madix while simultaneously having an affair with Raquel. And for that reason, the fans and audience echoed Goldberg that she should be paid more than anybody else on the show.

Meanwhile, on Monday's episode, The View welcomed Michael Strahan as a guest. Alyssa Farah Griffin introduced Strahan to the audience and mentioned the game show he hosts, The $100,000 Pyramid. Goldberg insisted she's least interested in featuring in the game show.

Also Read: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Celebrates Becoming a Homeowner With a $1.3M Mansion

The game looks for contestants competing in a word association game. Then each contestant competes with a celebrity partner, and one partner gives clues about six different words. The other one has to guess the word before the time runs out. Griffin also explained some other rules of Strahan's show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan)

She also pointed out that celebrities are a huge part of the show while the host nodded and affirmed. Strahan also suggested Goldberg would be a good fit for the game. He said, "So Whoopi, you'd be great. That's all I'm saying."

The camera panned over to the moderator. She was sitting with her head in her hand while she lazily grinned. "Not gonna happen, babe," she replied to Strahan, tossing her head back with a wide grin. However, she continued, "But I do like watching, I have to say, I do like watching." She complimented him, "It's a lot of fun, and you make it fun."

The 67-year-old host also opened up about her health issues in the episode. All women panelists discussed what they did on the 4th of July, and everybody had a story to tell, except Goldberg, who announced a problem with her back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

She said, "I nursed my back. So I was not very mobile, and this is it." Goldberg added, "People came to see me, people fed me, and people took care of me. Got me to the bathroom. You know those are the things that are important."

More from Inquisitr

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Finds Love Again: Spotted Dating Influencer Karlee Hale in Candid Photos

JLo Reveals She Would 'Walk Out' on Ben Affleck If He Cheated Like Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval