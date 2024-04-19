The View's Joy Behar Blasts Trump Over Alleged Affair During Melania's Pregnancy

On yesterday's episode of The View, Joy Behar openly expressed her unchanged feelings towards the Trump family, despite having previously spent time with them. She made it clear that she still strongly dislikes them, regardless of any past interactions or photo opportunities. The discussion revolved around allegations of Donald Trump's infidelity while his wife, Melania Trump, was pregnant with their son.

As the conversation shifted to the possibility of Melania testifying in Donald's trial regarding hush money payments, where he is accused of hiding information about his pre-election affairs, Behar didn't hesitate to show her disgust. Behar commented on the alleged cheating scandal, emphasizing that it happened while Melania was expecting. Legal expert Sunny Hostin added that these specific allegations might not be presented to the jury based on the judge's ruling. However, Behar responded with a witty remark, highlighting the difference between television and a courtroom setting.

Image Source: Youtube | The View

She further criticized Trump's behavior by bringing up his reported involvement with adult film star Stormy Daniels after Melania gave birth. Behar questioned his character and insecurities, trying to understand why he would engage in such actions. Sara Haines offered a different perspective, suggesting that Melania might have been more concerned about the public fallout from these revelations rather than Trump's actual behavior. Haines implied that Melania knew what she was getting into when she married him and that her main issue was the publicity surrounding it.

She continued, “After Melania gave birth to the baby, he found Stormy [Daniels] to shtup around with, right? It’s like, people should look at him and say, you know, what kind of an insecure jerk are you? “You know what I mean? It’s like, ‘Oh, my wife’s pregnant. I’m not attracted to her big belly or something. And now she’s paying attention to the baby and not me,'” she said. “That whole area where all this took place bespeaks of the insecure male that he is.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

As mentioned by Decider, The conversation then turned towards speculation about Melania's potential role in the trial. A recent New York Times report provided some insights into her thoughts on the legal proceedings, but it remains unclear how exactly she will be involved. “She knew what she was signing up for,” Haines said, adding, “She knew what she was getting into. The part she’s upset about is that it went public. It went public, he chose a porn star, then had Michael Cohen be his big fixer. It was like, sloppy, sloppy, more sloppy. So I think she’s embarrassed by the smear of everyone getting it, and not being upset herself. It’s not a scorned woman.”

The View segment highlighted various opinions on this matter. Behar's unfiltered remarks, along with input from her fellow hosts, offered a glimpse into the complex dynamics within the Trump family. According to New York Times, As the trial continues, it is certain that the public will closely follow each development, eagerly seeking any information about one of the most closely watched families in recent history.