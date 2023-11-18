‘The View’ Star Joy Behar’s Cryptic On-Air Remark Leaves Fans Wondering Which Co-Host She ‘Wants to Hit'

In a recent episode of The View, co-host Joy Behar piqued viewers' interest with a cryptic on-air comment, leaving viewers guessing which of her fellow co-hosts she may have wanted to hit. The remark was made during a discussion about recent physical altercations among politicians. The exchange has since sparked speculation and debate on social media as fans attempt to unravel the mystery behind Behar's statement.

The hosts began by discussing a recent incident in which former Speaker Kevin McCarthy allegedly elbowed Representative Tim Burchett in a hallway, according to an NPR contributor, as reported by The Sun. The panelists discussed the incident and their thoughts on physical violence in general. "I cannot imagine where, aside from a situation with my life being in danger or someone near me, I would never be moved to want to hit someone," Sara Haines said. When co-host Haines expressed her surprise at being moved to hit someone unless it was a life-threatening situation, Behar took advantage of the opportunity to ask a question.

"Really? On this show, you've never felt that way?" Behar's question elicited laughter from the audience. Haines firmly stated her nonviolent stance, saying, "No! I'm a hugger, not a fighter." She added, "I have hugged all of you!" resulting in a lighthearted moment of affection between the co-hosts. After the embrace, Behar stated, "I'm talkin' history, now!" as she returned to her chair.

Fans speculated on the history and dynamics between the hosts that might have inspired Behar's cryptic remark. They took to social media to share their thoughts and theories on the mysterious remark. Some fans speculated on former co-hosts who could have been the subject of Behar's remark, with one fan saying, "I know who Joy was referring to … the former co-host who should have been b***h-slapped on a daily. #TheView." Another viewer wondered, "I wonder who on the show Joy wanted to hit. #theview," adding to the online speculation.

A third fan remembered Behar making a similar remark in the past, tweeting, "Lol Joy "You never wanted to hit anyone on this show?" (Seems like I've heard her say someone like that before) #theview." The social media buzz also included references to Haines' claim that she is a hugger, not a fighter, with one viewer jokingly noting, "Sara said she would never resort to violence but she is known for punching 80-year-old Joy in the arm many times. #theview."

Recently, Behar and the show's executive producer, Brian Teta, have made headlines due to their playful banter in recent episodes of The View. Teta revealed an idea that the hosts didn't have time to discuss on air in a post-episode podcast, involving a woman seeking revenge on her cheating ex by revealing his late mother's secret recipe. Behar called the topic "dumb" and stated that she had vetoed it before it reached the live discussion.

