The View offers a panel of gifted women who host a political and hot-topics talk show, and they are renowned for offering perceptive analysis and personal opinions on popular subjects. Occasionally, during serious conversations, the tone of the live TV broadcast lightens. This was the case during a Hot Topics discussion centered around Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Whoopi Goldberg, the moderator, seemed to have fallen asleep as the discussion was picking up steam.

Goldberg sparked a discussion on entering into new partnerships and making public shows of affection following a recent breakup. She spoke from the teleprompter, seemingly uninterested, mentioning that Sophie had been observed kissing billionaire Peregrine Pearson after splitting from Joe. The Sister Act actress sat silently, her head in her hands, and her eyes closed as she gazed down at the table. After a while, co-host Sara Haines became aware of the moderator's actions and gave her a gentle shove on the shoulder. Whoopi gave Sara a quick shove after merely staring at her in an attempt to understand what she was doing. Sara burst into laughter at this and gave her co-host a reassuring slap on the back.

Meanwhile, co-hosts Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin thought things out together. Putting her arms crossed, Sara questioned: “Since when does the ex get to decide when it’s too soon?” Joe, according to Sunny, is filled with "jealousy and resentment" over Sophie and their breakup. Whoopi was so stunned that she was unable to even ask her The View co-hosts to address it orally. She just held out her hand and signaled that it was time for them to argue the point. The EGOT winner soon offered some commentary on the subject before returning to putting her head entirely on the table. After Sara hugged her and laughed, the moderator got back up and announced a commercial break for the show.

However, as per The US Sun, this is not the first time that Goldberg appeared disinterested during the live talk show. Whoopi explained a few weeks ago why she frequently looks spaced out during particular talk show parts. During an episode of the podcast The View: Behind the Table, she responded to criticism from fans regarding her bored demeanor. During the conversation on the podcast, The View's executive producer, Brian Teta, pointed it out: "I think it's been picked up on by the audience at home that the lighter relationship topics, the sex topics, things like that, maybe not your favorite day-to-day."

Whoopi acknowledged that she didn't like some subjects, but she also said that she "tries" to participate in the conversation as much as she can. "Not every day. And we have a habit of doing these things every day," the Ghost star said.

