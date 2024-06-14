'The View' Joy Behar Recalls Her Camera Being Confiscated at Trump's Second Wedding: “I Got Up To..."

On December 20, 1993, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, former President Donald Trump married Marla Maples in a ceremony that was allegedly witnessed by 1,000 guests. Thinking back to the event co-host of The View and ardent Trump detractor Joy Behar disclosed that she was unexpectedly invited to the Republican leader's second wedding. As per Decider, during the hot topics discussion, Behar narrated a bizarre incident from the star-studded nuptials sharing that her camera film was confiscated by Trump's security. “At Trump’s wedding, I was taking pictures. And I got up to dance. And when I sat down, the film was taken out of the camera,” Behar explained. “That’s how long ago it was — there was film.” She added, “It’s like the KGB is watching.”

“I can’t believe you went to that wedding,” co-host Sunny Hostin remarked, to which Behar joked, “Stormy Daniels wasn’t even a gleam in his eye at that point.” In a recent April Behind the Table podcast episode, Behar opened up about her past acquaintance with Trump and disclosed that she once declined his offer to compete on The Apprentice. “Donald Trump and I go back on this show. He was just kind of a New York guy who had a show,” she said, while The View’s executive producer Brian Teta described him as “the guy you called” if Regis Philbin wasn’t available. Behar recalled that the 2024 GOP frontrunner "wasn't a threat at that time", and said, “He’d be here [in New York City]. At that point, I had Melania [Trump] on my other show on HLN. She was hawking her jewelry with a touch of birther-ism. He came [to The View] and said, ‘Thank you for having Melania on the show.'”

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by David Allen

“I did not know he was going to turn into this anti-democratic, philandering felon,” she said. “He was not the threat that he is now.” According to Newsweek, in 2017 while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Behar said that attending Trump's wedding to Maples was like witnessing a 'criminal wedding', "O.J. Simpson was there…a lot of criminals," the television host said. "He attracts that sort of type, I guess. Simpson is currently in jail for kidnapping, robbery, and assault."

OJ Simpson's red carpet interview at the Trump/Maples wedding tho pic.twitter.com/L1BlcKY8p4 — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) October 9, 2016

When the topic of Trump's wife Melania came up. Meyers questioned Behar about her sympathies for the First Lady, who has been the subject of increased public scrutiny. Behar joked, "I feel sorry for her, she had to sleep with him once."

Calling herself on Trump's bad list she said, "He hates me again now. And he should hate me because I'm all over him every day," Behar told Meyers."Right now, I'm on his bad list, his Twitter list," Behar stated, referencing Trump's tendency to send out scathing tweets. However, she didn't mind losing favor with the former president. "I'm proud of it...that's like being on Nixon's enemies list."