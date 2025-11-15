‘The View’ Host’s Surprising Connection to Pam Bondi Comes to Light

Ana Navarro, who once advocated for Pam Bondi’s actions, has developed quite a distaste for them.

Navarro, a host on The View, hasn’t been able to hold her tongue when it comes to criticizing the Attorney General. Here’s how the two went from being friends to apparent foes.

Navarro, a political strategist and commentator, first met Bondi in Florida sometime between 2011 and 2019. Given the nature of her work, the political commentator spent a significant amount of time in Republican circles.

Ana Navarro Mockingly Calls Pam Bondi ‘One of the Better Picks’ Trump Made Because ‘She Hasn’t Been Accused of Sexual Assault’ pic.twitter.com/eVP3GEHTVy — Simo Saadi🇺🇸🇲🇦 (@Simo7809957085) November 22, 2024

During an episode of The View in November 2024, Navarro revealed how her friendship with the now–Attorney General came to be. “I don’t want to ruin her reputation with MAGA people, but Pam Bondi and I hung out a lot… We drank a lot together,” Navarro recalled.

She went on to admit that she was quite fond of Bondi, adding, “She’s not a kook.” The host even backed her friend’s claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. “What’s a little election denialism between friends? Everything in life is relative,” Navarro was heard saying.

Even after her co-host Sunny Hostin countered the argument, Navarro maintained that everything in life was relative. “There is no accusation of sexual harassment or assault against her. There’s no accusation of sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old. She hasn’t beheaded a whale; she hasn’t stabbed a dead bear cub. I mean, my God!” she added in defense of her friend.

However, Navarro’s admiration for Bondi now seems like a thing of the past, given her current opinion of the Attorney General. Just last month, she harshly criticized Bondi for what she described as a drastic change in personality.

“I’ve known Pam Bondi for a long time. I haven’t spoken to her, obviously, in a few years, but this is a completely different Pam Bondi than the person I knew in Florida…who was an affable, nice [person],” she admitted on an episode of The View.

Republican Ana Navarro didn’t hold back, she JUST held the Republican Party accountable with this brutal truth: Listen up, Pam Bondi, even people who once knew you are basically calling out your corruption & cowardice. In the words of Ana, “Will the real Pam Bondi please stand up pic.twitter.com/FPl4wUDEdo — Holly (@HollyBeGood1) October 8, 2025

She also addressed the harsh criticism Pam Bondi received on Saturday Night Live, where Amy Poehler portrayed her in a skit. Navarro claimed that the Attorney General was surely “loving” the fact that she was the talk of the town. “I think she’s loving the fact that it’s, you know — that we are talking about her this morning,” she added.

Navarro also noted that she was certain the SNL episode had managed to raise Bondi’s “stock with the MAGA base.” But that wasn’t where the criticism ended. Navarro went on to label Bondi’s role in the second Trump administration as “shameful and an embarrassment.”

