“Should We Recreate This Picture in Chicago?” – Pam Bondi Laughs Off Amy Poehler’s SNL Mockery With a Wink and a Tag

Pam Bondi‘s slot on Saturday Night Live (SNL) was bound to happen. After all, political fireworks are never far from the Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney General, and this weekend’s cold open lit one right under her. Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem became the night’s gags in a sketch with comedy icons Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

Poehler, who wore Bondi’s signature sass and a chic blonde wig, declared, “My name is Pam Bondi. I spell it with an ‘I’ because I ain’t gonna answer any of your questions.”

With a gun in hand, Fey, dressed as Noem, came in, saying, “I’m the rarest type of person in Washington, D.C.—a brunette that Donald Trump listens to.”

The crowd let out a roar. Twitter went crazy (sorry, X). Pam Bondi herself then joined in because why sit quietly when Amy Poehler just played you on national TV? Bondi cheekily asked, “Should we recreate this picture in Chicago?” while tagging Noem in a screenshot of the skit. “Loving Amy Poehler!” For someone known more for her aggression than her comedy, it was a surprisingly funny reaction.

Noem’s Department of Homeland Security couldn’t help but join in the fun, sharing: “Thanks for the free advertisement (…) Get criminals out. Make history. Save America.”

Yes, official government responses are now appearing in SNL parodies. Along with being a smart PR strategy, Pam Bondi’s casual response may give the impression that she is a good sport.

Tina Fey returns to SNL as Secretary Kristi Noem alongside Amy Poehler as Pam Bondi. pic.twitter.com/Er2KiIxlUJ — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 12, 2025

Since her time as the state’s attorney general, the Florida resident has been a political hot potato. She made headlines in 2013 when the Donald J. Trump Foundation gave $25,000 to her PAC, at a time when her office was possibly thinking about joining a lawsuit against Trump University. In the end, Pam Bondi refused, claiming the donation was okay.

In conflict, the IRS fined the foundation and made Trump pay back the funds. Nevertheless, Bondi and Trump’s political ties only got stronger. She took the stage at the Republican National Convention, endorsed him during the 2016 campaign, and later joined his impeachment defence team. During her Senate presentation, she famously pointed at Hunter Biden. She became one of Trump’s most outspoken supporters in 2020 as he challenged the election results and made often-rejected allegations of voter fraud.

In 2025, Pam Bondi became one of the most iconic figures in Trumpworld when Donald Trump selected her as his attorney general after Matt Gaetz’s withdrawal from consideration. Part show, part suspense, and entirely partisan, the vote to confirm her was pure Washington spectacle. So as to reflect the new political reality that was created by Trump’s second term, SNL chose to make fun of Bondi and Noem rather than simply for laughs. After all, the nation’s unofficial opposition investigation team is comedy.

However, Pam Bondi leaned in instead of trying to lash out. She pulled off a rare D.C. trick by laughing with Poehler and Fey, embracing the mockery without losing her sense of humor. If nothing else, it shows Bondi’s grasp of pop culture and its power dynamics. A friendly tweet could be the best counter-tactic of all in a time when viral sketches could surpass Senate hearings!

NEXT UP: Pam Bondi Accidentally Revealed Scripted Attacks For Heated Epstein Hearing