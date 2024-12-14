'The View' Hosts Share Who Ultimately Won in Epic Split— Kimberly Guilfoyle or Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle are reported to have 'amicably' broken up. According to People magazine, a source revealed, their breakup 'is not a contentious split.' They stressed, "It's not one that is going to blow up, at least at this point." The news comes after Don Jr. confirmed his relationship with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson and Guilfoyle's subsequent nomination as Ambassador to Greece by President-elect Donald Trump. Naturally, the topic made its way to the 'hot panel' on The View. The day-time co-hosts weighed in on who ultimately won in the break-up scenario— Don Jr. or Guilfoyle.

TRUMP NOMINATES GUILFOYLE AMID BREAKUP RUMORS: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancee being tapped for ambassador to Greece after photos were just published of him holding hands with another woman. pic.twitter.com/1KrgDAdqsF — The View (@TheView) December 12, 2024

The co-hosts deemed Guilfoyle as the winner, as it got her an international diplomat position. “I want to give credit to my girl Kimberly Guilfoyle,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said on Thursday's segment. She added, “This is winning a breakup.” According to The Daily Beast, the talk show hosts celebrated the fact that the former Fox News host would get an exotic government-funded villa in Greece. “I am out here maybe playing checkers on a good day, she is playing chess,” Griffin quipped.

“She gets to live in Athens in a residence paid for by the U.S. government. She is just living in luxury. She has probably for months been picking out her outfits, and planning her new Greek boyfriends while carrying on in public. This is great. This is how you win a breakup.” In response, co-host Sunny Hostin added, “She is winning...she doesn’t have to deal with Don Jr. anymore.” “The question is, is Greece far enough?” co-host Joy Behar chimed in. “They want her as far away as possible,” she noted. “People are saying that Kim is not a nice person and always wants the limelight,” she continued, referring to People magazine’s reporting on the ex-couple. “The Trumps cannot take it if someone else is in the spotlight.”

Griffin countered and stated that Guilfoyle wished it to happen. “I believe in manifesting. Kimberly manifested this,” she stressed before playing Griffin the former journalist's 'the best is yet to come' RNC catchphrase. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg concluded the session with a joke of her own: “I wish it was always that easy to get rid of an ex.”

I’m honored to accept President Trump’s nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate.



President Trump’s historic victory is bringing hope and optimism to the American people and to freedom-loving allies across… pic.twitter.com/ThyyDwOTNk — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) December 10, 2024

As news of the split made headlines, an insider noted, "They have had a very long engagement [and] it was kind of in a holding pattern." The source went on to explain that Guilfoyle has always been committed to the Trump family and she had known the President-elect long before she dated his eldest son. "She is very intelligent, very smart, very loyal. She knew Donald before she knew Don Jr., and that connection is strong. So nothing has changed," the source concluded.