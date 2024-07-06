When Jimmy Kimmel Apologized for His ‘Dumb Comedy’ That Stole This Celeb’s Limelight During Emmys

In a candid exchange on Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel once found himself in the hot seat when Quinta Brunson confronted him about a comedic bit that many felt overshadowed her Emmy win. Kimmel took the opportunity to apologize to the Abbott Elementary star. The incident occurred during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards when Brunson won the award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. Kimmel, who had lost in an earlier category, was dragged onstage by Will Arnett as part of a comedic sketch that saw him ‘passed out’ on the floor. While the bit was intended to be funny, it continued throughout Brunson’s acceptance speech, leading to criticism that Kimmel had stolen her moment.

As per CNN, Kimmel remarked, "I do want to explain this for those who may be confused by this. That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny. I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset. They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I'm very sorry if I did do that — I'm sorry I did do that, actually."

ICYMI: Quinta Brunson crashed Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue during an appearance on his show — and jokingly called out a ‘dumb comedy bit’ that overshadowed her win at the Emmys pic.twitter.com/POdtfwkg4w — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) September 18, 2022

He added, "The last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that." However, Brunson assured, “Well, Jimmy, let me just say, thank you. It is very kind of you to say that. I, honestly, was in such a moment of just having a good time. Like, I won my first Emmy. I was up there happy and I was wrapped up in the moment and just having a good time.”

As per People magazine, during the show, Brunson even got a chance to humorously interrupt Kimmel's monologue, walking onstage with her Emmy and playfully asking for more time to finish her acceptance speech. She quipped, "You know, you're a little bit early for your interview. It's after the commercial. I know, but I have a little favor to ask. So you know how you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is not that much time? And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?"

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Mazur

Earlier, she had asserted, "I know him. Honestly, it was kind of...Jimmy gave me my first big late-night spot and was one of the first people to see Abbott and one of the first people...He Instagram messaged me that he saw this comedy and thought it was one of the greatest comedies of all time, and he was so excited it was going to be on ABC. So, I think, at that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers. I'm a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment."