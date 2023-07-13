‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Says Rival App Threads With 100M+ Users Is a 'New Threat to Twitter'

Since Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads last week, it really has become a hot topic. It was imperative then, that The View also discussed it on its 'Hot Topics' segment as it comes back from a break. Whoopi Goldberg opened up about her decision, taking a jab at Twitter and appreciating Threads.

Co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, and Joy Behar are all on Twitter, though some are more active than others. Goldberg, however, left Twitter along with several other famous people in 2022. She is currently using Threads, the newest and possibly most famous app given the number of subscribers it got in a matter of days. She talked more about it in the most recent episode of The View, per DailyMail.

META TAKES ON TWITTER WITH APP THREADS: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the new social media app Threads after Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram's parent company over the new text-based platform. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/uzkORYQ9lN — The View (@TheView) July 10, 2023

As Goldberg talked about Threads on The View, she said, “There’s a new threat to Twitter, it’s called Threads, and Mark Zuckerberg launched it on Wednesday, and a hundred million people signed up, including me.”

Goldberg opened the floor to her co-hosts, who jumped right into talking about their experiences on Threads so far, with most of the hosts saying it is certainly a nicer alternative to Twitter. Once everyone had finished speaking, Goldberg took the floor and added, “For me, I went on to Threads because I just thought, listen, there are times when I want to tell folks what’s going on and it’s great, and because I don’t necessarily read their responses to me, I’ve had a better time.”

Dishing on why she left Twitter in the first place, she said she did it to avoid being “tricked.” Goldberg added, “I got off Twitter because I did not want to be tricked anymore. You tell me, oh this okay and I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing, now you tell me I gotta pay you. See, I don’t want to do that. I will do it if you tell me and I make that decision but you can’t do it mid-stroke, you can’t. So, I got off, and now I’m on threads and I kinda like it.”

Back in November 2022, Goldberg announced her departure from the social media website, citing that it has become messy, per Deadline. She said on The View at the time, “I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

In the recent episode, Goldberg finished her thoughts on Threads as the commercial music started to play, “I think if people wanna say some nice stuff, threads might be a good place…until it is not.”

