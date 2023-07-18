'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why The Show Is On Despite Hollywood Double Strike

The View fans were concerned and speculated that the hosts might 'suddenly' quit the show and lend their support to Hollywood's double strike. However, moderator and co-host Whoopi Goldberg has cleared the air on Monday's live show with the comment that the popular political and hot topics talk show is “backing everybody up.”

She said, “Like the soap operas and game shows and news shows, we work under a different kind of contract which is called the network code which means that we are allowed to continue on. As we’re not actors at the table acting The View, it’s a different kind of context. So that’s why we’re still able to work."

The long-running daily talk show returned on Monday in spite of SAG joining the WGA on strike during the weekend on Friday. The Friday episode was pre-recorded as usual for the audience and fans had been worried that the co-hosts might join the strike with the show being stalled. However, moderator Whoopi Goldberg explained that she and her co-hosts will continue to be at the table, despite Goldberg being a SAG member herself, reports the Wrap. She continued to explain their presence, “So that’s why we’re that’s why we’re working today. We want it to all work out for everybody because nobody wants to see folks on strike because it’s never good when you have to make a noise to say, ‘Hey, we’re here,'” she continued. “But you do it as long as you need to do it, so we’re backing everybody up.”

The Academy Award winner also reminded the audience that she has been reading from her self-written notecard — a daily mention ever since the WGA went on strike 11 weeks ago resulting in the show running without any of its writers, the Decider reports. “By the way, that’s why I’m reading this. And why you’ll see me do this,” she said, maneuvering the position of her card. “Because of my handwriting, I’m never sure of what I’ve written.”

The View will be following a new format of discussing only 'hot topics' from Monday during its live session since the SAG actors are forbidden from making personal appearances on any show or film. This also limits the number of guests appearing on the talk show till the strike is on, Goldberg had previously addressed the situation during the beginning of the WGA strike when the show was left without its writers. “So, you know how we’re always talking about how we’re very different than most other shows? Well, as you know, there is a writer’s strike on, and so we don’t have writers,” Whoopi said. “So you’re gonna hear how it would be when it’s not, you know, slicked up.”

Goldberg had asserted then that she and her co-hosts are "opting to continue the show to keep others employed," but also noted they indeed supported their writers who are on strike. “We hope you weren’t too freaked out about the fact that we have no writers,” Whoopi said. “But we did the show anyway, because we want to keep everybody employed, and we want to do our best, and we support our writers ’cause we know what they’re going through'.”

