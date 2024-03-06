‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Disses Supreme Court’s Ruling in Favor of Donald Trump

In a recent decision, the US Supreme Court upheld former President Donald Trump's eligibility to run for office in each of the 50 states. The case's fundamental finding—that the Colorado Supreme Court had improperly prohibited the 2024 GOP frontrunner from running for office—was supported by all nine judges. The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg challenged the ruling during the hot topic discussion on the daytime talk show. “He is once again been given a rubber to put on and walk through the poo—” she stated, and upon encountering startled silence, Goldberg added, “Yes, yes, you heard me,” but refrained from elaborating any further.

As per Decider, she continued, “The thing that bothers me about this, and I know it’s probably the right decision, but I don’t like that we’ve normalized this man,” Goldberg told her co-hosts. “It is really irritating the poo out of me that we have normalized him and his bad behavior.” “Why have we normalized it? Why is this now normal behavior?” she asked. Co-host Ana Navarro said, that the “normalization of bad behavior” is “so Donald Trump-centric,” but noted, “it didn’t just start now.”

She continued, “There’s so many things … that Donald Trump has done and said that would have mandated any other normal human being to resign in shame the next day.” She credited the Republicans continuing to vote for him for normalizing “evil and wrongdoing.”

Following the audience's cheers for Navarro's comments, Goldberg continued her conversation by acknowledging that she had formerly been a “really big fan of the Supreme Court.” Then, in the most recent decision, she accused the Supreme Court of protecting Trump. Goldberg bemoaned the new changes ordered by the court at the end of the segment. “We are in the process of removing history. There’s a lot going on, and we have normalized it,” as she urged people to cast ballots in local elections, Goldberg stated. “Hopefully you want an America that is gonna work a little better than this one that is working,” she expressed to the live audience.

“We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency,” the court stated in an opinion that was not signed, as reported by The Guardian. “State-by-state resolution of the question whether Section 3 bars a particular candidate for President from serving would be quite unlikely to yield a uniform answer consistent with the basic principle that the President … represent[s] all the voters in the Nation,” the court added.

“I am disappointed in the decision. I believe Colorado or any state should have the right to bar oath-breaking insurrectionists from our ballots. And I’m concerned that the implications of the decision mean that federal, oath-breaking candidates have a free pass to run for office again,” Jena Griswold, Colorado’s Democratic secretary of state, said after the verdict. “I think the bigger picture is that Americans should not have been waiting, nor was I waiting, for the Supreme Court to save American democracy,” she concluded. “It will be up to American voters to save our democracy in November.”