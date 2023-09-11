For months, The View fans have been on a quest to find the reason behind Sara Haines’ odd display of multiple mugs on the show’s desk. The curious case of her several mugs has caught viewers' attention and led to endless speculation on social media. Finally, Sara, co-host of The View, has revealed the reality behind her mysterious mug phenomenon. The disclosure came during The View’s podcast, Behind the Table, where Brian Teta, executive producer, and Haines discussed this coffee cup conundrum. Teta explained that the viewer’s primary concern and the most frequently asked question about the show was, "Why does Sara have multiple mugs at the table?"

Image Source: ABC | Photo by The View

Also Read: Co-hosts Joy Behar and Sara Haines Of 'The View' Once Got Into an Awkward Conversation on Live TV

Haines responded amusingly, asserting, "I did not realize until 24 hours after looking at our mug that you put two mugs on there for me!" This realization came as a surprise to Haines, but it sparked curiosity and speculation among the show’s earnest followers. The story behind the mugs began with two cups, and social media quickly started bustling with questions and theories. The audience wondered if Haines was dehydrated or sick, while others guessed that one mug contained a hot beverage and another contained something cold. As Haines said, the theories got a bit "boring."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

According to the sources of the Daily Mail, it was delightful, and the crew decided to play along with the viewer’s curiosity. Haines’ second mug was merely used as an inside joke, but then it evolved. Brian further explained that because everyone was enjoying this, they decided to "throw a third mug out there." They even tried different-sized cups and mugs from different shows to keep it going. Haines revealed that the joke continued backstage, with the crew punking her. Every day, there would be something unique in one of her mugs, and Haines admitted to taking pictures of each of these fun surprises. Some of them included yellow Jell-O similar to an unusual juice and baked goodies. Haines playfully exclaims that this could have been "career-ending" and jokes that she would release the pictures of what had been in her mugs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Also Read: ‘The View’s' Joy Behar Mocks Former Trump Official’s Kids; Co-host Alyssa Farah Smirks At The Comment

Brian shared a funny detail, mentioning that when he once removed all the mugs for a serious moment, Whoopi Goldberg slid her mug over to Haines’ spot. It seems that the ongoing mug saga provided some entertaining behind-the-scenes moments for The View team. The speculation surrounding Haines’ mugs even led to coasters being placed under the hosts' mugs on the show to eliminate the scraping sound when they were moved on the desk. This sound had previously been mistaken for farting noises, leading to amusing on-air moments. What started as a simple joke between the hosts and the audience turned into a running gag that added an extra layer of fun to The View. Haines' trio of mugs may not be a mystery anymore, but the humor and camaraderie behind the scenes continue to bring smiles to viewers' faces.

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Hosts Call Out 'Sexism' Swirling Around Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Split: 'That Bothers Me'

Joy Behar Of 'The View' Likes Whoopi Goldberg's Moderating Gig But Claims She's a 'Control Freak'