When ‘The View’s Joy Behar Got Furious As Co-Hosts Mocked Her for Her Accidental Fall On Air

The View host Joy Behar once got very upset at her co-hosts after they mocked her for falling off a chair in the year 2022. She firmly expressed that she wasn't okay with being teased for something like that and urged them to stop.

In this particular episode of The View, it seemed that friendly or maybe not-so-friendly banter took place during the show before cutting to a commercial. The hosts were in between discussing the time that Mitch McConnell froze during a press conference. Somehow, the conversation bounced back to the time that Behar had fallen off a chair last year at the very beginning of the show.

It was Whoopi Goldberg who began the conversation as she recalled how the incident had "scared them badly." In response, Behar attempted to explain what had really happened with the chair. But, was interrupted by the pearls of laughter of her fellow hosts, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and their guest host Rachel Lindsay.

As they laughed in mirth, they also mocked how Behar claimed that it was the 'chair's fault' that she fell. To this, Behar appeared to be mildly irritated and said, "You act like it's not true!"

The whole ordeal of the chair fall incident began when Behar herself recalled the time she "fell off the chair" as they were still amid a conversation about Mitch McConnell. "He's not well. He keeps falling too," said Behar after observing the clip. She then recalls, "Remember when I fell on stage?" In response, Goldberg mentioned that she was thinking about it and "didn't wanna bring it up."

Shortly after, Behar appeared to be rather upset upon hearing that the incident scared Goldberg. Behar asked in irritation, "Why? My tush missed the seat, that's all!" She then explained, "I was trying and the thing swung and I went down." Goldberg clearly wasn't buying the excuse and argued their manner of perspective. "Listen, you didn't see what we saw," said Goldberg. Behar was irked and asked the actress what she had reportedly observed.

Goldberg then went on to explain how she and the other hosts at the time were perplexed by watching Behar trying to "not fall on the floor." "We didn't know whether to catch you and annoy you because we're touching you," explained Goldberg. Amid the explanation, Behar interjects and claims that "the chair was moving!" and compares it to a ride in Coney Island.

In sarcasm, Goldberg gives in and says, "Uh-huh. No, the chair was moving." Behar, being dissatisfied with the co-host's answer, tried explaining why they have new chairs by making a connection to the incident. And even argues about the seat's comfort level.

Since it appeared that the Sister Act 2 actress had visibly had more than enough of the conversation, she concluded with a curt statement. "The other one my b*** fit on but it was not good for you. So we give what we can," concludes Goldberg as the show goes to commercial.

