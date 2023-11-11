Joy Behar is renowned for being a host on the famous talk show The View where they discuss not just current affairs in the realm of politics, but also pop culture and related matters. Behar is known to be quite straightforward with her thoughts on the show and doesn’t mince words when expressing her honest opinions. The host has been in the industry for a decade and brings to the table bountiful knowledge and experience. She’s worked very hard to get to the position she’s presently in and hence, she doesn’t fare well with alleged insults or mockery. In fact, she often has a savage response to moments such as the one that recently occurred on the show.

According to The Sun, Behar and the show’s producer Brian Teta were amid a conversation on The View: Behind the Table Podcast recently. The two were talking about the negativity in the world and how “there’s so much hate” in it presently. She correlates it back to the Vietnam War and how it was a “treacherous” time. Behar once more claimed that in comparison to the war-torn times, the hatred is rather distressing to take note of. Furthermore, Behar alleges that the negativity has only escalated to new heights due to the powerful tool of social media.

Given that this was perhaps a rather serious discussion that held a lot of weight, Teta interrupted Behar by taking a swing at her age with a possibly snide remark. “How does hatred now compare to…say the Boston Tea Party?” he asked nonchalantly. While Behar did appear somewhat surprised on hearing his question, she was quick to regain her composure and had quite a cool response for him. “Well, you should know. You were there too,” said Behar confidently.

Teta appeared to be slightly taken aback by her blunt comment and quickly apologized while adding yet another joke. “Sorry, I love those jokes. Like when you dated Lincoln.” The acclaimed author on listening to her host’s response revealed that his jokes were nothing new and it wasn’t something she didn’t know how to navigate.

This was because the producers who came before Teta would also [as per Behar] tease her like Teta. She may have put that matter to rest but she certainly didn’t forget to answer Teta’s joke about ‘dating’ Lincoln. She jokingly retorts, “We all dated Lincoln at one point.”

Behar may be an 81-year-old woman but that doesn’t mean she’s letting the age factor stop her from wholeheartedly following her passion. The View’s official Instagram page recently shared a rather motivational and encouraging quote by Behar. The write-up emphasizes her desire to still follow her desire to become a playwright. “I started to be a comedian at 40 and now at 80, I’m a playwright, so it’s never too late to start!”

