‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Scolds Matt Rogers for Exposing Her Embarrassing Airplane Incident

The skies became turbulent in the latest episode of The View for co-host Joy Behar, as comedian Matt Rogers revealed an odd behavior noticed aboard an airplane. Rogers, 33, described a flight from the Bahamas in which the 81-year-old Behar flew barefoot.

According to Entertainment Weekly, on Wednesday's show, comedian Matt Rogers shared a delightful anecdote about his 2022 plane encounter with The View ladies. Sunny Hostin prompted Rogers to recount how he and his Las Culturistas podcast partner Bowen Yang shared a flight with the hosts following the show's Bahamas shoot. Rogers revealed in a playful exchange, "That was really fun. I will say, Bowen and I were sitting in the second row of the plane, you guys were in the first row, you were barefoot on that plane," Rogers said, turning towards Behar.

As soon as the news broke, Behar tried to silence Rogers, exclaiming, "Shut up! "Don't tell people that." The revelation made both the audience and Behar's co-hosts laugh. Behar appeared visibly unsettled by the unexpected revelation, prompting her co-host Sunny Hostin to confirm Rogers' claim. "I was seated next to her and you did take your shoes off," Hostin confirmed. Behar responded with a nonchalant "So what?!" as if perplexed by the uproar over her in-flight shenanigans.

Despite the lighthearted banter, Behar preferred to keep this episode of her life private. Rogers, on the other hand, claimed that he "respected" Behar's decision to fly without shoes, calling it a "power move."

"I object to this court of inquiry right now," Behar said, prompting Hostin to redirect the conversation and suggest, "Let's move on." Among the attempts to change the subject, co-host Whoopi Goldberg provided comedic relief by declaring, "This is why I don’t hang out with them," eliciting laughter from the audience. Behar's adventures, whether on land or in the sky, never fail to entertain both her co-hosts and viewers.

This isn't the first time Behar's feet have been the center of attention on The View, per Page Six. In a February 2022 episode, the co-hosts debated whether it was appropriate to ask guests to remove their shoes when entering someone's home. "Not everybody has gorgeous feet like I have," Behar remarked, referring to her feet's popularity on wikiFeet, a website that ranks celebrity feet and toes.

The plane incident adds to the ongoing saga of Behar's feet, which has become a hot topic on the show. Behar once hoisted one of her bare feet onto the table, eliciting a mixed reaction from her co-hosts. Ana Navarro found it "disgusting," saying, "Can we please stop putting people’s feet on the table?"

Behar's in-flight adventures brought back memories of other odd moments involving her feet, such as an on-air foot massage from Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey. Behar said at the time, "It so happens I got a pedicure this week."

