'The View' Host Ana Navarro Says She Eats from Fridge at 5 AM & "Feels Like a Zombie Post European Trip

Anna Navarro, who's just back from her Europe trip, talked about her messed-up schedule and asked her followers to help her out in her recent Instagram post. Ana and her husband, Al Cárdenas, just returned from a three-week vacation in Turkey and Greece, but it seems that she is still trying to adjust her life back in the United States due to the time change.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Ana informed her followers in a video recorded when she was seated at her kitchen table, "I need help! This jet-lag is kicking my butt! I wake up at three in the morning every day. I eat like the refrigerator at five in the morning, today I ate mahi mahi and broccolini at four in the morning. I play Word with Friends, then I'm a zombie the rest of the day, I need help! You all always know the answers, what's the cure for jet-lag? Because Greece was great, but I'm no longer in Greece!" Her followers were quick to help her out; one concerned user even wrote, "Jet lag is a biatch as you get older, last time mine lasted one whole week 😫 Keep hydrated, no alcohol, go for a walk, exercise. Try to fight the urge to sleep in the middle of the day (I know it’s super difficult, but you’ll be up again the middle of the night).Take some melatonin before going to bed."

Recently, in addition to posting an Instagram photo with her dog ChaCha, she spoke about her weight and that she had shed a pound while on vacation. After spending her summer eating fresh food rather than fast food, Navarro realized that she did not have a "weight problem" but a "country problem." Addressing her dog ChaCha in the video, 'The View' co-host stated, "Look who is here with her mama, how beautiful is my baby girl, I missed her so much. Though Greece was spectacular, so was Turkey. And you know what? I drank and ate like a condemned person and I actually lost a pound. The food there is so healthy, so fresh, lots of fruits, lots of vegetables, nuts, olives."

She went on to share a little more on her social media post, as she wrote, "I'm baaaaaaaaack! 🇺🇸 I drank and ate like if the world was coming to an end, and didn't gain any weight. Yes, I swam, walked like a camel, hiked like a goat, danced…but, also, there's something to be said for the Mediterranean diet of fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grilled meats. I haven't seen a pancake in a month. The diet there has much less processed sugar and preservatives. I'm a convert. Though in truth, I would currently kill or die for a Cuban croqueta preparada."

While traveling between Miami and Manhattan for The View, Navarro announced back in January on Instagram that she attempted to limit her consumption of alcoholic beverages and junk food. She stated, "Pre-ordering means I’m stuck with my choice and don’t fall into temptation. Truthfully, I don’t love it. I’ve also stopped drinking alcohol on planes. It adds up for me, since I usually spend 14-16 hours a week on a plane."

