‘The View’ Fans Praise Joy Behar's ‘Truth Bombs’ About Dark Secrets Behind the Phrase ‘Man and Wife'

On a recent episode of The View, the term "wifey material" took center stage. The co-hosts had a lively discussion on whether being called "wifey material" should be considered a compliment. One co-host in particular, Joy Behar, stood out for her astute insights as opinions flowed freely.

The discussion was sparked by Glamour magazine's stance on the term "wifey material," as they argued that it reduces a woman to being merely cute and submissive. The article is titled, "Why being hailed as "wifey material" isn't the compliment you think it is." Veteran moderator Whoopi Goldberg introduced the subject to her co-hosts, setting the stage for some thought-provoking exchange of ideas. But Joy Behar was the one who gave a moving speech that struck a chord with the audience.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Behar used her vast experience to illustrate the historical significance of the term "wife," illuminating how it was formerly synonymous with the function a woman performed in marriage. She recalled a time when a pair would be referred to as "man and wife," suggesting that the woman took on a particular function and the guy continued to be a person, an individual. She said, “You know the term wife is loaded. There was a time they would say, I now pronounce you man and wife. In other words, person and role.” She continues, “Your role is to be a wife, he can be a person, but not you. You have to play a role.” Behar's sharp observation resonated with viewers, prompting them to consider the effects of such gender norms inside the institution of marriage.

Image Source: Youtube | The View

Fans admired Behar, an 80-year-old acclaimed panelist, for her knowledge and distinctive viewpoint. They commended her for having seen and comprehended the huge socioeconomic changes that had occurred over time. Many praised her for being able to explain difficult concepts in a way that was relatable, with one fan remarking, “This is why it's great having a woman of Joy's age on the panel. She's been around long enough to have seen drastic evolution and changes in society. She knows what's up.”

Fans praised Behar for her insightful analysis of the phrase "man and wife" in the overwhelmingly positive response to her opinions. Those who understood the phrase's historical significance found her views to be very poignant. One fan remarked, "Joy dropped a gem with the man & wife comment," while another praised her enlightened perspective, stating, “That was an interesting and enlightening perspective Joy shared. 'Person and role' is in essence exactly what it was in those days.”

Behar's "truth bombs," as fans affectionately referred to them, left a lasting mark on the discussion. "Joy dropped some truth bombs today," one fan remarked, praising her ability to condense complex subjects into brief but impactful words. And another fan wrote, “Joy's perspectives make 80 years seem like where you want to be!” Fans appear to all concur with Behar's assertion with one saying, “Joy is on fire today. She is correct about ‘man and wife.’”

