Capitol officer Harry Dunn, who was present during the revolt on January 6th, was the guest on Tuesday's talk show. When Joy Behar questioned Dunn about former president Donald Trump, still facing criminal charges relating to the riot, the discussion took a humorous turn. Joy asked him, "What if Donald Trump wins again? Would you still-?" However, the audio was removed.

Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn (@libradunn ) details his experience during the Jan. 6 insurrection and tells us he wrote his memoir 'Standing My Ground' for Americans to be "educated about what actually happened from somebody there." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Df7m4at9Rl — The View (@TheView) October 24, 2023

Also Read: Here's What 'The View' Host Ana Navarro Did on Finding out Sidney Powell's 'Guilty' Verdict

After some time, the audio resumed, and Alyssa Griffin responded, "Gonna need a stiffer drink". Griffin served in Trump's cabinet as a special assistant to the president and as Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary. Dunn replied, "You got anything stronger?" before the audio was removed again. Before the audio went out again the third time, Joy finished her statement, and Harry started his. In fact, not a single second of Whoopi's outro before the commercial break was lost in the editing process.

'The View' censored Joy Behar and Capitol officer Harry Dunn three times during a live interview on the show. https://t.co/iYwkol6TTX — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 24, 2023

As per The US Sun reports, this whole scenario made the audience furious, and they were confused. So they posted on X, curious to know the reason behind the audio cut. One fan wrote, "Why did they bleep out what they were saying? It is no more wrong than what Trump says every day or even during his court rants! What was so bad that @JoyVBehar and @libradunn were bleeped?" Another tweeted, "'The View' censors Joy Behar and Harry Dunn three times during the interview. It figures MSM would deliberately censor anti-Trump. They’re so worried about Magats’ reactions." A third one wrote, "Small segment with Harry Dunn and the sound going in and out."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Santiago Felipe

Also Read: ‘The View’ Hosts Criticize Jada Pinkett for Embarrassing Will Smith by Revealing Their Secrets

Once, Joy Behar had the crowd laughing with a joke about the January 6 insurrection. During February, Whoopi Goldberg missed the program for the second day in a row with a cold, so the 80-year-old presenter began a Hot Topics segment on Fox News star Tucker Carlson's account of the historic incident in which a mob stormed the Capitol in early 2021. Behar said at the time, "Less than a week after Tucker Carlson is caught in emails and texts fully admitting that he doesn't believe the election fraud lies. He's putting on the air that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy handed him more than 40,000 hours of Capitol security footage from the Jan. 6 erection, um, election, insurrection." Everyone in the studio, including Behar's cohosts, burst out laughing and applauding. Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin laughed awkwardly, while Alyssa Farah Griffin clasped her hands, gave Joy Behar the "okay" sign, and mouthed, "Well done!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Also Read: 'The View' Producer Criticizes Joy Behar's 'Cranky' Behaviour: "News Cycles Get Dark"

However, when it comes to audio cuts, The View hosts are quite used to it. Recently as Whoopi Goldberg was absent, Joy, who usually serves as co-host, presented the opening segment. Behar said, "President Biden just got back from Israel and last night addressed the nation to lay out what’s at stake in the Middle East and here at home. And why the U.S. needs to be supporting not one but two wars." Joy questioned her co-hosts after watching a snippet of the address and when It was Anna Navarro's turn to speak her audio was cut out in the middle.

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Joy Behar Shows No Mercy Towards Congresswoman Lauren Boebert Over The Beetlejuice Scandal

‘The View’ Fans Are Left Amazed as Co-host Joy Behar’s Age Gets Revealed on Her Birthday Celebration