‘The View’ Co-Hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines Think Travis Kelce Is ‘Hiding Something'

The romance rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce continued to blossom and bloom especially after she was spotted running into Kelce's arms and sharing a sweet kiss, possibly cementing their relationship status. Since then, the only thing on a ‘Swelce’ [Swift and Kelce’s ship name coined by fans] fan’s mind is their relationship and its updates. While this may all appear genuinely happy news for many to see their beloved Love Story singer happy with him, The View co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines have mixed feelings on the matter and may seem to believe that it’s too good to be true.

As per Page Six, in a recent episode of the talk show, the co-hosts seemed rather critical of Swift and Kelce’s rumored relationship. In the past, ever since the matter began gaining attention and momentum, Kelce has been observed to say some pretty flattering things about Swift when asked to talk about her. Throughout those short interviews, he was seen profusely blushing and would in some cases change the topic very subtly.

However, in a recent cover interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Kelce gave an update about his career, present endeavors, and of course his relationship with the Mine singer. Hostin quoted the interview and said skeptically, “Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me.” She further explained by quoting Kelce’s response, “He said, ‘The biggest thing to me, make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away'.” Hostin took a moment to ponder over her response and asked quizzically, “What is he hiding then?”

She then went on to share her personal opinion if she were in Swift’s position. Hostin claimed that she would have preferred complete transparency and be in knowledge of “the good, the bad, and the ugly up-front.” Moreover, she noted that by redacting himself in the situation, “He’s sending in his representative so that he doesn’t offend her [Swift] in any way.” Lastly, Hostin suggests that perhaps Kelce needed to be a little more realistic about the way he’s handling things in terms of possibly offending Swift. She said while concluding her thoughts, “That’s not real life. Like, people offend you sometimes and they make you upset.”

Her co-host Haines seemed to echo Hostin’s thoughts concerning Kelce’s alleged ‘red flags’ in his involvement with Swift. According to Haines the “biggest red flag” was when the NFL player “admitted to thinking about retirement” and added that “he thinks about it nonstop more than anyone could ever imagine.” Haines pointed out that presently, Kelce is at the prime of his career and is “huge in the football world”.

I’ve literally seen each clip a million times but never get tired of them 🥹 #TaylorSwift #TravisKelce love story 😍 pic.twitter.com/89fqlJDUDJ — Maryna Oleksina (@maryna_oleksina) November 22, 2023

Furthermore, she said, “Then, you go to Taylor Swift land, and I think that if you were thinking about the next chapters, this would be lovely.” Hostin added in agreement saying, “It’s a very comfortable next chapter.” Their conversation ended with them alleging that he was possibly looking for a “second act” and further discussing Kelce’s past relationship with his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole. Kelce and his representatives are yet to react to these new claims.

