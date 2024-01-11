In a controversial turn of events, former President Donald Trump has been characterizing those arrested and convicted for their roles in the January 6th insurrection as "hostages." The term has not only raised eyebrows but also prompted criticism from unexpected quarters, including Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, who recently adopted the same terminology.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Briefly Exits 'The View' Stage Over Foot-Fetish Discussion with Panelists

During a recent statement, Trump asserted, "They ought to release the J6 hostages. They’ve suffered enough. Release the J6 hostages, Joe," promising pardons if he were to be reelected in November. However, the adoption of this narrative by former centrists, like Stefanik, has sparked a fresh wave of condemnation. The View co-hosts expressed their disgust at Trump's characterization of the incarcerated insurrectionists. Referring to them as "hostages," many of whom are serving sentences for physically attacking law enforcement, Trump's choice of words has been met with strong opposition.

Image Source: Instagram | @theviewabc

Whoopi Goldberg, one of The View co-hosts, delivered a reality check, stating, "There are hostages around the world. The January 6th folks are not hostages. They broke the law; they went to jail. That’s how it works in this country." Ana Navarro, another co-host, criticized Republican congressmen who endorsed and supported Trump despite his role in inciting the insurrection. Navarro highlighted the dissonance in downplaying the severity of the events, particularly as Stefanik echoed Trump's words, calling the insurrectionists hostages. Navarro passionately remarked, "We know what hostages are! We just saw them in the last few weeks in Israel, people who were raped, people who were dragged, people who were killed, people who were shot and put in caves and put in tunnels for weeks and weeks and weeks and starved.

Also Read: ‘The View’ Hosts Get Slammed for Defending Comedian Jo Koy’s 'Joke' About Taylor Swift

That’s what hostages are. How dare they play with that word! How dare they try to whitewash history!" The condemnation of characterizing individuals involved in the violent attack on the Capitol as "hostages" goes beyond political affiliations. Diverse voices from various perspectives are united in criticizing the use of such a serious term.

The debate surrounding the January 6th insurrection continues to be a contentious and polarizing topic in American politics.

No doubt trump's lawyers will play his taped "hostage" videos where he claimed, under duress and threat of culpability, that the insurrectionists were "intruders" and that he called for peace...after the fact. Why didn't he respond to calls for help? — Annette Ledesma ☮️👑🦋💫🌊🌷✌️💞💥🔥 (@AnnetteLedesm11) February 3, 2021

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Warns, Trump Would “Disappear Gay Folks” if He Beats Joe Biden

Despite facing several legal charges against him Trump has not shied away from making controversial statements. However, alongside discussions about voting, Trump made an unusual request of his loyal supporters recently. As reported by TMZ, in a peculiar twist, Trump asked his supporters to actively monitor any individuals who might disrupt the voting process, going so far as to specify the need to keep a watchful eye out for 'bags of crap.' While the exact context and intent behind this statement are not explicitly clear, it appears to be a call for heightened scrutiny towards potential troublemakers. Having weathered two impeachments​ during his presidency, the ex-prez appears to be addressing apprehensions about potential disruptions during the upcoming voting period.

More from Inquisitr

Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg Abruptly Paused 'The View' Episode For This Person in The Audience

Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin 'Clashed' on 'The View' While Discussing Joe Biden