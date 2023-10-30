In a recent development, House Speaker Mike Johnson has voiced his belief that it is 'very likely' President Joe Biden has committed impeachable offenses, as per CNN. This revelation comes after three weeks of Republican turmoil, at the end of which Johnson was finally elected to the office of Speaker. The inquiry, initiated by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy in September, revolves around suspicions regarding the President's involvement in the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden, potentially setting the stage for an impeachment trial.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samuel Corum

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Johnson emphasized the importance of following due process and adhering to the rule of law. While not definitively accusing the President of bribery, the Speaker pointed out, "I think we might be arguing about high crimes and misdemeanors, but I’m not so certain bribery is not involved in some way here, either. And, of course, bribery is specifically listed in the Constitution, and so we have an obligation to pursue it." He stressed that if clear evidence emerges of such offenses, pursuing impeachment would align with the Constitutional grounds for removing a president from office.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

Republican James Comer said Joe Biden's brother, James Biden, sent the current President a $200,000 check in 2018. Comer was concerned about this amount, as well as an additional $600,000 sent to James from 'shady' hospital firms, and alleged that the 'Biden name' was used to get a 'large investment from the Middle East.' But White House spokesperson Ian Sams said the check was marked for repaying a 2018 loan. This was when Joe was out of office, according to Newsweek.

Mike Johnson seems absolute on the House’s RESPONSIBILITY to #Impeach Joe Biden. Bribery is an impeachable offense. It’s also treason, an act that demands imprisonment 😱



I kinda like the guy. Now let’s see what he can do as our #SpeakerOfHouse pic.twitter.com/JcIXMYOgzN — Todd With Trump (@THeinrich22) October 25, 2023

The investigations into the Biden family's foreign business dealings gained momentum under the leadership of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Committees led by Republican members, such as House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, probed into Hunter Biden's involvement with a Ukrainian energy company during his father's Vice Presidency, as per The Hill.

It is the honor of a lifetime to have been elected the 56th Speaker of the House.



Thank you to my colleagues, friends, staff, and family for the unmatched support throughout this process.



It has been an arduous few weeks, and a reminder that the House is as complicated and… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) October 25, 2023

The Republican-led House committees have undertaken extensive investigations seeking evidence that showed President Biden may have financially benefited from controversial overseas business dealings conducted by his son. However, they did not find clear evidence that the President benefited financially or made policies because of Hunter. Earlier this month, the investigations were also paused as eight Republicans joined all the Democrats to block Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker. With no Speaker, the committees had no leader or direction. However, for now, Speaker Johnson finally attained the position on Wednesday after three chaotic weeks of infighting among House Republicans.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kris Connor

The potential impeachment of President Joe Biden is gaining momentum once again under Speaker Johnson, who said There’s a lot of smoke here, and we’re going to find out very soon how big the fire is. We have receipts now, we're connecting the dots, and I think this will continue in earnest." However, in the wake of a 'pleasant' meeting with the President recently, the Speaker clarified: "This is not a personal thing that I have with him. I have to do my job, and he has to do his, and my job is to bring accountability to people, and so, I don’t make any apology for that."

